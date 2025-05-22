Maraga faults govt over inaction after Boniface Mwangi’s arrest in Tanzania

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has meanwhile condemned the continued detention of activist Boniface Mwangi in Tanzania, calling it a violation of international human rights law.

Maraga said Mwangi is being held without access to legal counsel, courts, or consular support, and criticized the Kenyan government for failing to act urgently.

He urged the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to explain the circumstances of Mwangi’s arrest and efforts to secure his release.

Mwangi was arrested on Monday in Dar es Salaam, and his whereabouts remain unclear, despite Tanzanian authorities claiming he was released and deported to Kenya.