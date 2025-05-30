Connect with us

The prosecution, through Eunice Wainaina, presented four witnesses in support of the case/FILE

Man handed life sentence for defiling 11-year-old girl

The court heard that Jacob Mwita had, on March 10, 2023, in Suna East, followed the minor victim on her way from school before dragging her into a bush and defiling her.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 — A Migori court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for defiling an 11-year-old girl in Migori County.

“The minor did not disclose the ordeal until four days later when she was taken to the hospital over a severe stomachache and difficulty in passing urine,” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said.

The matter was reported at Migori Police Station, and the incident was booked.

She received further medical treatment at Migori County Referral Hospital and was discharged in fair condition.

A P3 form was duly filled, and the suspect was arraigned to answer to the charges of defilement under Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The prosecution, through Eunice Wainaina, presented four witnesses in support of the case.

“In convicting and sentencing the man, Matthias Okuche found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and could not be impeached by the defence,” ODPP said.

He further held that there was the need for deterrence given that the offense was rampant within the area.

