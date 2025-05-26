Man charged with impersonating EACC, ODPP officers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged a man with multiple offences before Nairobi’s Anti-Corruption Court, including impersonating an investigator, personating public officers, and obtaining money by false pretence.

James Mbuvi Wangunze Kula faces four counts of impersonating an investigator, two counts of personating persons employed in the public service, and one count of obtaining money by false pretence.

Prosecuting Counsel Kennedy Panyako told the court that between February 17 and March 10, the accused falsely represented himself as the Director of Investigations at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), where he allegedly misled a member of the public into believing that a corruption case against them would be dropped.

The accused is also reported to have posed as an EACC investigator to two Nairobi County employees and the Chief Engineer, Structural, in the State Department of Works, claiming he could terminate corruption investigations against them.

On February 17 and 20, Kula allegedly used a mobile phone registered on Truecaller as an ODPP officer to convince two Nairobi County officials that he was an EACC investigator and that ongoing investigations against them would be closed.

He is further alleged to have misrepresented himself to the Chief Engineer, Structural, as an officer from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), promising to terminate a corruption case under investigation.

On March 1, Kula allegedly obtained Sh125,600 from the Chief Engineer by falsely claiming he could have the investigation dropped.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges before Chief Magistrate Harrison Baraza and was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000.

The case is set for mention on June 10.