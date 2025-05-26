Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Man charged with impersonating EACC, ODPP officers

The accused is also reported to have posed as an EACC investigator to two Nairobi County employees and the Chief Engineer, Structural, in the State Department of Works

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged a man with multiple offences before Nairobi’s Anti-Corruption Court, including impersonating an investigator, personating public officers, and obtaining money by false pretence.

James Mbuvi Wangunze Kula faces four counts of impersonating an investigator, two counts of personating persons employed in the public service, and one count of obtaining money by false pretence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prosecuting Counsel Kennedy Panyako told the court that between February 17 and March 10, the accused falsely represented himself as the Director of Investigations at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), where he allegedly misled a member of the public into believing that a corruption case against them would be dropped.

The accused is also reported to have posed as an EACC investigator to two Nairobi County employees and the Chief Engineer, Structural, in the State Department of Works, claiming he could terminate corruption investigations against them.

On February 17 and 20, Kula allegedly used a mobile phone registered on Truecaller as an ODPP officer to convince two Nairobi County officials that he was an EACC investigator and that ongoing investigations against them would be closed.

He is further alleged to have misrepresented himself to the Chief Engineer, Structural, as an officer from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), promising to terminate a corruption case under investigation.

On March 1, Kula allegedly obtained Sh125,600 from the Chief Engineer by falsely claiming he could have the investigation dropped.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges before Chief Magistrate Harrison Baraza and was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000.

The case is set for mention on June 10.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Itumbi slams Gachagua for attacking musicians over Kindiki meeting

The former DP allegedly urged Kenyans to boycott artists who recently met with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

28 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt streamlining compensation for human-wildlife conflict

The President said Kenyans will no longer wait for up to eight years to be compensated under the revised scheme.

40 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt releases first batch of 200,000 bags of maize from National Strategic Grain Reserve

According to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, this intervention underscores the State’s commitment to food security and price stability.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) I now have a competent Deputy President – Ruto

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale inaugurates Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel to guide UHC reforms

The Panel was established through Gazette Notice No. 5044 of 23rd April 2025.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya vows to continue serving his people despite court directive

Natembeya was six days ago charged with two counts of conflict of interest and one count of unlawful acquisition of public property.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA scoops 5 awards at Mt Kenya ASK Branch Show

NACADA clinched First Prize in two major categories: Best Regulatory Authority and Corporation Stand and Best Government Social Functions Stand.

4 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Kenya Launches Major Eastern Black Rhino Relocation to Expand Habitat

May 26 – Kenya has launched an ambitious initiative to expand the habitat for the critically endangered eastern black rhino. The translocation of 21...

4 hours ago