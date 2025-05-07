Madaraka Day preparation in Homa Bay on track: Interior ministry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7– Preparations for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, scheduled for June 1, are progressing steadily, with Homa Bay County set to host the national event under the theme “Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.”

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the theme reflects Kenya’s renewed focus on harnessing the potential of its aquatic resources for sustainable development and economic growth.

In line with the government’s rotational hosting model, PS Omollo noted that a raft of development projects is being implemented in Homa Bay as part of the bonus development package for host counties.

Omollo, who chairs the National Celebrations Steering Committee, expressed confidence that the celebrations will be a success.

“Our primary goal is to deliver a memorable Madaraka Day celebration that honors our freedom fighters while showcasing our unity and development as a nation,” he said

The PS disclosed that the Raila Odinga Stadium, the official venue for the event, is undergoing major upgrades under the joint oversight of the State Department for Sports and Sports Kenya.

70 per cent complete

Over 70 per cent of works on the public terraces and pavilion rehabilitation have been completed.

Additional infrastructure projects, including the construction of designated parking areas and perimeter wall extensions, are 60 per cent and 80 per cent complete, respectively.

Road infrastructure is also receiving a significant boost according to the Interior PS.

“More than 35 kilometers of roads are under construction or rehabilitation to support the celebration,” he said.

Additionally, Omollo stated that Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has begun upgrading the 1.2-kilometer Homa Bay Pier–Stadium Road and the 2-kilometer stretch leading to the County Government Headquarters in Arujo.

Similarly, the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) is undertaking grading works on the 11-kilometer Wahambla–Imbo Road and the 12-kilometer Ruga–Lala Road.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) is also spearheading the improvement of 10.8 kilometers of access roads around the venue.

Omollo also revealed that the County Commissioner’s residence, which will host the official State Garden Party, is also undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

Renovations on the main house, staff quarters, ablution facilities, gazebo, perimeter walls, water tanks, pavements, and internal roads are over 75 percent complete.

In support of air travel, the PS stated that the State Department for Transport and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) are refurbishing the Kabunde Airstrip.

Repair of runway fencing has been finalized, while the runway extension is 70 percent done.

“With technical support from the State Department for Public Works, the refurbishment of the passenger terminal building is ongoing, concurrently with the construction of a new apron and taxiways,” he said.