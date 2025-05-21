“Let Him Cook” by King Kaka Premieres with Exclusive Watch Party and Episode One Launch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21– It’s official — Let Him Cook is now live! Celebrated Kenyan artist and entrepreneur King Kaka has unveiled his latest project, a cooking show that blends food, flair, and personality. The premiere, held on Monday, 19th May 2025, featured an exclusive red carpet watch party at Replay NBO, Broadwalk Mall, in partnership with Bio Food Products Ltd, Highlands Drinks Ltd, and Ma Cuisine Ltd.

The invite-only event kicked off with a glamorous red carpet experience, complete with flashing lights, stylish arrivals, and media interviews by top mainstream stations and digital content creators. It set the tone for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and culinary creativity.

Sizzling perfection! Fried beef prepared live by King Kaka during the premiere of his new cooking show Let Him Cook at Replay NBO, Nairobi.

Guests were treated to a live cooking demonstration as King Kaka stepped into a bold new role — chef for the night. Known for his lyrical prowess, he captivated the audience with humour, storytelling, and culinary skill, preparing a full meal live on stage and inviting lucky guests to taste his creations. The show served up a unique mix of food, performance, and personality — all signature King Kaka.

“This partnership with King Kaka speaks to more than just brand alignment — it’s about authenticity, purpose, and celebrating local excellence,” said Waithera Ng’ang’a, Group Director of Corporate Affairs. “King Kaka’s values, influence, and ability to connect with people make him the perfect voice for a show that champions bold, honest conversations around food and identity.”

In his closing remarks, King Kaka expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans, celebrity friends, and partners who turned up in support of his new venture. “This is a new side of me, and I’m humbled by the love. Thank you for believing in the vision,” he said.

Let Him Cook airs every Monday at 8:00 PM on King Kaka’s official YouTube channel: @theonlykingkaka.