Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Screenshot

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS introduces express lanes for prepaid ticket holders to enhance Nairobi National Park access

The announcement follows complaints by tourists who had to wait for hours over the weekend before being admitted despite having pre-paid tickets.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is set to introduce express lanes for pre-paid ticket holders at the Nairobi National Park to enhance access.

The announcement follows complaints by tourists who had to wait for hours over the weekend before being admitted despite having pre-paid tickets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano indicated that additional gates will also be opened off Mombasa Road and Magadi Road, opposite Multimedia University to reduce congestion and save time.

“We deeply value every visitor who chooses to explore the beauty and wonder of Nairobi National Park. We understand that extended waiting times at entry gates over the weekend may have impacted your experience,” Miano stated.

“The surge in visitor numbers is a testament to Kenya’s growing appeal as a premier tourism and conference destination, driven by the ongoing international meetings in Nairobi and the successful marketing efforts. We are committed to making your future visits seamless, enjoyable, and memorable.”

According to Miano, KWS is exploring a new Southern Bypass entry to make tourists’ journey even more convenient.

“These enhancements are part of our commitment to creating a world-class experience for you while preserving the park’s incredible wildlife. Together, we’re building a future where every visit is not just a trip, but an unforgettable adventure,” she stated.

“Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to improve. We can’t wait to welcome you back to Nairobi National Park, where your journey into Kenya’s natural beauty begins.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Five killed in Mathare fire, dozens left homeless

The fire started around 2:00 a.m. in one of the mabati houses and quickly spread to nearby homes.

28 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gospel Musician Ringtone freed on Sh1mn cash bail in land fraud case

Ringtone who had last week been charged alongside Alfred Ayora at the Milimani Law Courts was given an alternative Sh3 million bond.

36 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Salasya charged with hate speech

The legislator is said to have posted in his X Account words to the effect that Luo are the best enemies to the Luhya...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

That is their decision, Mwaura says of Tanzania’s deportation of Karua, Mutunga

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura now says Tanzania has the sovereign authority to deny anyone entry into the country. His...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall launches targeted campaign to recover outstanding rates in Roysambu

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Nairobi County Government has launched a targeted campaign to recover outstanding rates in Roysambu Ward. A delegation of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former CJ Maraga in Tanzania for Lissu’s ‘treason’ case amid deportation of Kenyan activists

Maraga’s attendance comes amid escalating tensions following the deportation of several Kenyan activists and legal observers

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Drama as Trans Nzoia residents protest, deflate EACC, DCI vehicles over Natembeya home raid

Residents protested as they vandalized and deflated EACC vehicles over what they termed as harassment of the Governor.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA seizes suspected counterfeit alcohol in Uruku area, Nyandarua

The target of the raid was a local alcohol outlet operating under the names Beer Wholesalers Wines and Spirits and Travellers Pub.

5 hours ago