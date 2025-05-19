KWS introduces express lanes for prepaid ticket holders to enhance Nairobi National Park access

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is set to introduce express lanes for pre-paid ticket holders at the Nairobi National Park to enhance access.

The announcement follows complaints by tourists who had to wait for hours over the weekend before being admitted despite having pre-paid tickets.

In a statement, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano indicated that additional gates will also be opened off Mombasa Road and Magadi Road, opposite Multimedia University to reduce congestion and save time.

“We deeply value every visitor who chooses to explore the beauty and wonder of Nairobi National Park. We understand that extended waiting times at entry gates over the weekend may have impacted your experience,” Miano stated.

“The surge in visitor numbers is a testament to Kenya’s growing appeal as a premier tourism and conference destination, driven by the ongoing international meetings in Nairobi and the successful marketing efforts. We are committed to making your future visits seamless, enjoyable, and memorable.”

According to Miano, KWS is exploring a new Southern Bypass entry to make tourists’ journey even more convenient.

“These enhancements are part of our commitment to creating a world-class experience for you while preserving the park’s incredible wildlife. Together, we’re building a future where every visit is not just a trip, but an unforgettable adventure,” she stated.

“Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to improve. We can’t wait to welcome you back to Nairobi National Park, where your journey into Kenya’s natural beauty begins.”