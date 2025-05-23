KWS kicks off Canine Handling Course to boost war against wildlife crime

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has kicked off the first Canine Handling Course of 2025 at the Kenya Police Dog Unit Training Academy to boost the war against wildlife crime.

21 rangers – including seven women – will undergo intensive training to form powerful human-canine teams skilled in detection and tracking of wildlife contraband.

This initiative builds on a decade of canine enforcement success, transforming from a humble start in 2015 to a sophisticated network of detection units at major entry points like JKIA and Kilindini Port.

These specially trained dogs are not just intercepting illegal wildlife products; they are safeguarding Kenya’s ecosystems by protecting species critical to environmental balance.

As conservation threats grow more complex, KWS is matching that sophistication with innovation.

“These K9 units are a game-changer in our anti-trafficking efforts. We urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity via our 24-hour hotline: 0800 597 000. Together, we can protect Kenya’s wildlife heritage,” KWS stated.