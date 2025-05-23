Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS kicks off Canine Handling Course to boost war against wildlife crime

21 rangers – including seven women – will undergo intensive training to form powerful human-canine teams skilled in detection and tracking of wildlife contraband.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has kicked off the first Canine Handling Course of 2025 at the Kenya Police Dog Unit Training Academy to boost the war against wildlife crime.

21 rangers – including seven women – will undergo intensive training to form powerful human-canine teams skilled in detection and tracking of wildlife contraband.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This initiative builds on a decade of canine enforcement success, transforming from a humble start in 2015 to a sophisticated network of detection units at major entry points like JKIA and Kilindini Port.

These specially trained dogs are not just intercepting illegal wildlife products; they are safeguarding Kenya’s ecosystems by protecting species critical to environmental balance.

As conservation threats grow more complex, KWS is matching that sophistication with innovation.

“These K9 units are a game-changer in our anti-trafficking efforts. We urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity via our 24-hour hotline: 0800 597 000. Together, we can protect Kenya’s wildlife heritage,” KWS stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Health sector faces Sh46bn budget crisis, threatening UHC hiring, HIV services

The funding gap was revealed in submissions by the National Assembly’s Health Committee to the Budget and Appropriations Committee, amid the suspension of key...

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua petitions AUC over Tanzania’s ‘deteriorating rule of law’

Karua cited the torture of activist Boniface Mwangi and missing Ugandan rights defender Agather Atuha.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Refugees in Kenya at risk of worsening hunger as WFP faces critical funding shortfall 

Around 720,000 refugees supported by WFP in Kenya will from June receive an in-kind food ration of just 28 percent and all cash assistance...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki: Our Country’s Peace and Unity is not Negotiable

The DP said the nation’s unity and stability will be protected at all costs saying there will be no space for one Kenyan to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila backs Senate push for more legislative authority

Raila insisted that the Senate must entrench its legislative authority by amending the constitution to safeguard devolution.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt partnering with private sector to set up Sh5.8bn Kenya Gold Refinery

He pointed out that the National Government through the National Treasury is an equity partner in the factory.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi released from Tanzania

He is in high spirits. The Commission and other partners are making arrangements to transfer him to Nairobi for medical attention - KNCHR

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tribunal rejects Jamia Mosque’s Sh3.9bn claim against Nairobi County

The trustees had sought compensation for the land, which has been in public use as a matatu terminus following directives by the now-defunct Nairobi...

22 hours ago