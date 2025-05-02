Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

KNLS Seeks Sh112mn for Urgent Rehabilitation of Deteriorating Libraries,

KNLS Chief Executive Officer Charles Nzivo painted a bleak picture of the current state of the Maktaba Kuu (KNLS Headquarters), Buruburu branch, and Nakuru library.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — The Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) has appealed to Parliament to allocate Sh112 million for the rehabilitation of three of its most critical and severely dilapidated facilities, citing years of neglect and mounting structural decay.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Committee on Sports and Culture, KNLS Chief Executive Officer Charles Nzivo painted a bleak picture of the current state of the Maktaba Kuu (KNLS Headquarters), Buruburu branch, and Nakuru library, describing them as being in urgent need of repairs to ensure continuity of public service.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Maktaba Kuu, which is our central hub, along with the Buruburu and Nakuru branches, are in an advanced state of disrepair. Some of these facilities have not been maintained in over a decade,” Nzivo told the Committee.

Nzivo underscored the strategic importance of the three libraries in providing nationwide access to knowledge and information services.

He appealed to the Committee to advocate for increased budgetary allocations to restore the facilities to functional standards.

In addition to the urgent need for rehabilitation, the KNLS boss outlined broader plans to expand the agency’s reach by establishing satellite centres in six underserved regions—Busia (Western), Kirinyaga (Central), Homa Bay (Nyanza), Kitale (North Rift), Kajiado (South Rift), and two more in Mandera and Wajir (North Eastern).

These centres, he noted, are part of a long-term decentralization strategy to improve literacy and public access to information across the country.

The CEO further highlighted a serious human resource shortfall, stating that KNLS currently operates with only 165 staff members against an optimal establishment of 317.

This, he warned, significantly hampers service delivery and the agency’s capacity to meet its mandate.

Nzivo also briefed the committee on additional strategic initiatives, including plans to establish a national Conservation and Preservation Laboratory and the Kenya School of Professionals—two flagship projects aimed at elevating Kenya’s archival and professional training standards in the library sector.

“We are committed to transforming the library landscape in Kenya, but we cannot do it without sufficient investment,” he said, urging lawmakers to prioritize funding for the agency.

Committee Chairperson Wamacukuru Gathua acknowledged the importance of KNLS in advancing the country’s knowledge economy and committed to pushing for the necessary allocations.

“The Committee will ensure that adequate funds are allocated to KNLS through the National Treasury so that it can fulfill its national mandate,” Gathua assured.

Busia MP Catherine Omanyo, while supporting the funding appeal, encouraged KNLS to diversify its income sources.

“It’s clear that KNLS has revenue-generating potential. Consider scaling up these streams to invest in self-sustaining projects,” she advised.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi questioned the systemic neglect of key branches such as Buruburu and Nakuru, noting that the dilapidated state of these facilities should have been addressed in earlier budgets.

He also called on the agency to accelerate the digitisation of its services to increase access and resilience.

The Committee is expected to review KNLS’s funding request and issue its recommendations ahead of the next budget cycle.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Parliament Moves to Consolidate Education Funds to Enable Free Basic Education

The motion was introduced in the National Assembly by Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, who underscored the inefficiencies and fragmentation plaguing the current education funding...

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya leads tree planting exercise in Isiolo

A total of 5,000 trees were planted at the event organized by the KDF Environmental Soldier Programme as part of accelerated tree growing efforts...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi kicks off tour of the Gusii region, signaling bid for 2027 presidency

During the tour, Matiangi is expected to meet the people and respective Governors of Kisii and Nyamira, among other engagements.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA, police, KRA crack down on illicit ehanol trade

BUNGOMA, Kenya, May 2 – A breakthrough in the fight against illicit substances was achieved on Friday when a lorry transporting what is suspected...

2 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Government partners with City Hall to improve Nairobi roads and sanitation

"We cannot remain in a filthy city, a city of hawkers, a city of riders, a city of matatus, and when somebody arrives at...

21 hours ago

Headlines

Mutua urges respect for women, young female staff in workplaces

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations, Mutua emphasized the need for safe, respectful, and inclusive work environments, particularly for women, who often face discrimination and...

1 day ago

crime

Police launch probe into ‘targeted execution’ of Kasipul MP Charles Were in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – The National Police Service has opened investigations into the targeted killing of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were,...

1 day ago

Headlines

Workers call on President Ruto to increase minimum wage ahead of Labour Day

“President Ruto and Atwoli, please take tomorrow’s occasion to speak for hotel workers. Many are earning as little as Sh10,000 a month—an amount that...

2 days ago