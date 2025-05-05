KNCHR Condemns Shoe-Throwing Incident Targeting President Ruto in Migori

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has condemned the incident in which President William Ruto was struck by a shoe while addressing a rally in Migori County, on Sunday.

In a statement released Monday, KNCHR Vice Chairperson Dr. Raymond Nyeris described the act as deplorable, stating that such conduct “has no place in a democratic society governed by the rule of law.”

A video widely circulated online shows a dusty shoe being thrown toward the podium and hitting President Ruto on his left hand as he delivered his speech. A security officer is seen quickly moving in, but the President remained composed and continued addressing the crowd.

Police confirmed that three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident and are currently being interrogated. Authorities have termed the episode a serious breach of security.

KNCHR emphasized that while Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya guarantees every person the right to peaceably and unarmed assemble, demonstrate, picket, and petition public authorities, this right is strictly premised on peaceful conduct.

“Throwing objects constitutes a violent act that undermines the right to peaceful expression and disrespects not just the individual targeted, but the constitutional framework itself,” the commission stated.

In its statement, the Commission noted that Article 131 of the Constitution designates the President as a symbol of national unity and entrusts him with the duty of promoting and enhancing that unity. Acts of public disorder directed at the Head of State, KNCHR said, undermine the dignity of the presidency and threaten national cohesion.

The Commission further highlighted that Section 6 of the Public Order Act prohibits carrying offensive weapons at public gatherings, making the shoe-throwing incident a violation of existing public order laws.

KNCHR also underscored that Article 10 of the Constitution outlines the national values and principles of governance, which include patriotism, national unity, human dignity, inclusiveness, and respect for the rule of law. Throwing an object at the Head of State, the Commission stated, is a blatant disregard for human dignity and constitutes an act of violence, irrespective of whether physical harm was caused.

While the Constitution protects freedom of expression under Article 33, the Commission reminded the public that this freedom is not absolute and does not extend to acts that incite violence or advocate hatred. Citizens dissatisfied with government policies or leadership, KNCHR said, should channel their grievances through constitutionally provided avenues such as peaceful protests, petitions, and democratic processes, rather than resorting to aggression.

The Commission warned that failure to address such acts could foster a climate of intolerance and political hostility, potentially reversing the democratic and human rights gains Kenya has achieved. It called on all Kenyans to condemn violence in all forms and promote tolerance, respect, and dialogue in addressing national issues.

KNCHR urged political leaders to lead by example in cultivating a political culture based on civility and mutual respect. It further called on law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into the Migori incident, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable while respecting their rights under the law.

The incident follows the assassination of Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo Were in Nairobi last week, which has heightened concerns over the safety of public officials. Four suspects are in custody over the MP’s killing, which police have described as a targeted attack.

Reaffirming its commitment to upholding human rights and constitutional order, KNCHR concluded by encouraging all Kenyans to embrace non-violence, respect for institutions, and the values that hold the nation together.