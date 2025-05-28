Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu Muslim community distributes donations from Qatar Charity

Abdul says needy cases are on the rise and lauded the charity for coming in handy to help the less privileged in the society.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 28 – Kisumu Muslim Association has distributed 50 wheel chairs to Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) as part of a donation from Qatar Charity.

A member of the Association, Abdul Kadir, says the beneficiaries are not strictly Muslims.

“The donation is for the people of Kisumu, we are giving out based on the needs on the ground,” he said.

He says they look forward to more help to reach out to more needy cases.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Wednesday at the Jamia Mosque, Abdul challenged the National Council for Persons with Disabilities to spread its wings further and reach out to those in need.

“We barely hear or see activities of the Council around, we plead they step up and assist where they can,” he said.

Kisumu Kadhi, Kassim Ratori decried lack of attention to PLWDs in the society.

Ratori, while applauding the support, called on the society not to turn a blind eye on people with movement challenges.

“We are very open and ready to give out any donation towards PLWDs, I encourage other partners to come forth for the benefit of these people,” he said.

The Association Secretary General, Rashid Hussein, says they will continue reaching out to other charities to bring more help.

“PLWDs are suffering, nobody seems to care about their plight, it is now our duty to go out and look for help,” he said.

The Muslim community further thanked President William Ruto for signing the Persons with Disabilities Bill into law.

Abdul says the consent will put the PLWDs at par and never again will they be neglected.

The beneficiaries of the wheel chairs did not hide their happiness, recounting the sufferings they had to endure to move.

