Kindiki: We’re Focused on Delivering, Not Campaigning

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the Kenya Kwanza administration remains focused on delivering its promises, even as the country gradually edges closer to the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Kigumo, Murang’a County, Kindiki emphasized the government’s commitment to development, economic empowerment, and efficient service delivery, urging public servants to stay clear of excuses and complacency.

“All of us are focused on our jobs because we have a lot of work to do in delivering our promises,” Kindiki said.

“We are preparing for a test in 2027 which we will be ready to face but for now, it is time to work.”

Kindiki outlined key economic milestones achieved under President William Ruto’s administration, especially in the agricultural sector, which he said is central to the livelihoods of Central Kenya residents.

“We are working hard to streamline agriculture, to improve coffee, tea and dairy earnings which are critical to the people of Central Kenya like most Kenyans,” he said.

“This year, we have paid the highest pay for coffee in over 35 years, and tea and dairy earnings have steadily risen the last two years. This is the BETA transformation we promised and which we are strictly implementing.”

The Deputy President noted that economic transformation must begin at the grassroots. He highlighted the government’s efforts to uplift small-scale traders through infrastructure investments.

“We are building 15 modern markets and another 12 markets are in the pipeline in Murang’a County. These markets are meant to dignify working places for mama mboga and small-scale traders,” he said.

“Our greatest joy is to see every farmer, every mama mboga, every boda boda, every small trader, every fisherman smile to the bank because of improved pay and better earnings.”

Kindiki also took a swipe at public officials who he said have failed to rise to the demands of their roles saying the government will not entertain laxity.

“Everyone who has been assigned a job by the President must work hard to ensure projects and programs by the government are implemented on time. We cannot entertain laxity and lame excuses. We have no choice but to deliver to the people,” he warned.

Kindiki said elected officials should carry their responsibilities with humility and a solutions driven mindset.

“As leaders we must ensure we serve the people in humility, stop being proud and lamentations. We are lucky to have been chosen by the people to deliver to them. You cannot perennially complain yet you are the one expected to provide solutions to the peoples’ problems,” he said.

Kindiki also reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance on illicit alcohol and drug trade, calling it a threat to the country’s social fabric.

“We cannot accept the sale of illicit brews and drugs. Anyone who is engaged in this illegal business is an enemy of our people, an enemy of our country because they are destroying our youth, our families and our country’s heritage,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Ruto’s administration’s long-term commitment to empowering ordinary Kenyans without politicizing their needs.

“We will not tire of empowering mama mboga, boda boda and small-scale traders. We will continue doing so right now as opposed to waiting for the electioneering period to give them freebies to lure them to vote for us. We will boost their businesses now so they can expand their hustles and improve their lives,” he said.