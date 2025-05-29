Kindiki Vows Support for Small Traders as Govt Boosts Economic Empowerment Drive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29—Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has intensified the government’s economic empowerment drive, pledging comprehensive support for thousands of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to boost growth and increase household incomes.

On Thursday, Kindiki attended the Empowerment Forum for Micro and Small Enterprises Saccos at Nyanturago Sports Ground in Nyaribari Chache Constituency, Kisii County. He assured small-scale traders of the government’s commitment to their growth and outlined the administration’s strategic interventions to uplift the sector.

He highlighted two key government initiatives—National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) and Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation (KJET)—as essential components of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). “The activities we are undertaking as leaders to empower small-scale traders are meant to complement existing government programmes that pursue the same agenda,” he said.

Kindiki said the empowerment initiatives are designed to increase the assets and opportunities available to small traders, women and youth groups, mama mboga, and boda boda operators. He stressed that micro and small enterprises (MSEs) are critical drivers of economic transformation from the grassroots up.

“To revitalise MSEs, the government is implementing several programmes—notably NYOTA and KJET. Support for these enterprises remains a priority to ensure their expansion and sustainability,” the DP stated. He emphasised that Kenya cannot achieve inclusive prosperity without bringing on board everyone, especially those at the base of the economic pyramid.

“The national government is working for all Kenyans, regardless of how they voted. Those who used to advocate for development based on voting patterns should understand that it is unconstitutional,” he said.

Kindiki also outlined steps the government is taking to support the agricultural sector, particularly by subsidising farm inputs such as fertiliser. He cited improvements in tea, coffee, and milk prices as early indicators of success. “We are committed to ensuring that farmers in the dairy sector receive better returns on their investment. Agriculture remains the backbone of our economy, and we must invest in it,” he added.

On leadership, the Deputy President called on fellow leaders to shun political rhetoric and focus on urgent development priorities, such as reducing the cost of living, expanding electricity access, upgrading road networks, and supporting small-scale traders and farmers.

He was hosted by area MP Zaheer Jhanda and accompanied by several leaders, including Farouk Kibet, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), MPs Doris Donya (Kisii), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira), and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho).

Also present were MPs Daniel Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba), Steve Mogaka (West Mugirango), Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), Lillian Siyoi (Trans Nzoia), Fatuma Mohammed (Migori), Alfah Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), and Senators Esther Okenyuri (Nominated), Allan Chesang (Trans Nzoia), and Irene Mayaka (Nominated).

