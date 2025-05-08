Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says govt committed to uplifting mama mboga, small scale traders

Kindiki said the groups will receive adequate support through comprehensive policy, legislative, and financial interventions by the government. 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has affirmed the government’s commitment to empower mama mboga, boda boda, and small-scale traders at the grassroots to boost their businesses and boost their earnings. 

Speaking on Thursday during the Boda Boda and Mama Mboga Empowerment Forum at Mawingu in Kipipiri Constituency, Nyandarua County, the Deputy President assured them that the government has not ignored their plight.

He maintained that the government remains committed to uplifting them as promised under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“We will continue to empower mama mboga, boda boda, small-scale traders, and other critical groups who are at the grassroots because it is critical to boost their efforts in order to uplift their livelihoods,” Kindiki said. 

The DP dismissed criticism against empowerment programs spearheaded by the administration, saying the groups deserve attention and support. 

“For the small-scale traders, empowerment is important as it will go a long way in bolstering their businesses, aiding expansion to improve returns on their businesses,” he stated.

“This is the bottom-up empowerment we are after as we fulfill what we promised the people during campaigns,” he added. 

Kindiki pointed out that with the economy stable owing to far-reaching policies the last two years that have yielded what he says are positive outcomes, the focus now is on implementation of promised projects and programs aimed at improving the lives of all Kenyans. 

“We have stabilized the economy, and now it’s time to work. We are working every day to uplift the lives of the people,” the DP noted. 

In Kipipiri, the government is constructing a modern market in Mawingu and Wanjohi towns that will provide neat and tidy places to do business for the local traders. 

Roads that stalled, including Geta-Ndunyu Njeru, have also been revived and will be completed before the next elections. 

The deputy president also promised to follow up on unresolved land issues in the county, including the long-standing lack of land ownership documents for hundreds of people in colonial villages. 

“We will find a solution to the pending title deeds issue for colonial villages in Nyandarua County because it is an issue we must solve as requested by residents,” he said. 

