Kindiki says at least 70 SMEs at ward level to receive Sh50,000 in grants to boost their businesses

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – The government has allocated billions of shillings to boost small and micro-businesses in each and every ward in the country in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday said at least 70 SMEs in each of the 1.450 wards in the country will receive Sh50,000 in grants to boost their businesses.

Speaking during an Empowerment Forum in Naivasha, Nakuru County, the DP said the program targets those at the bottom, including salon and barbershop owners, carpenters, tailors, mama mboga, and other small-scale traders who are in need of extra capital to grow their hustles.

“We are keen on boosting the small and micro enterprises so that they expand and create more jobs. We will have 70 small scale traders in every ward benefit from this program,” he said.

The DP said the Kenya Kwanza Administration promised to support those at the bottom of the economic scale, and it is doing so through various tailor-made programs.

“We are serious, and we don’t want to be distracted by political busybodies. That is the bottom-up promise we made, and we are fulfilling it. It is time to work. Politics later,” he added.

In addition to this, the Deputy President said the empowerment forums for mama mboga and boda boda operators will continue across the country, as they are meant to support them to expand and earn more returns. He challenged those opposed to come out in the open and declare their stand.

“Anyone opposed to the empowerment programs should come out clearly and tell us they are not for empowering small-scale traders to grow and better the lives of the owners. We must ensure traders expand and help us grow our economy,” he stated.

At the same time, Kindiki said the government will expand the Climate WorX program which is underway in Nairobi to other counties so more youths could be part of it.

The program is geared at the regeneration of the environment through the cleaning of river basins and the unclogging of waterways and sewerage systems.

The DP also informed residents that the government is constructing 17 modern markets in Nakuru and has tendered for six more to start in the coming days.

Among them are those in Naivasha (Sh350m), Mai Mahiu (Sh200m), Oserian and Kinungi at Sh70, which are set for completion before the end of the year.

“I will be coming here frequently to check the progress of all these projects: the roads, electricity, markets and others. Once they are complete, the President will come to open them,” he said.

The DP also said the government is on course to acquire land for victims of Mai Mahiu dam tragedy.

“We are negotiating the land to settle the victims of Mai Mahiu. We will finish it and in a short period they will be relocated,” he said.