Kindiki denies ‘lecturing’ CS Ruku, dismisses claims as ‘desperate and malicious’

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed allegations that he publicly “lectured and disrespected” Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, describing the claims as “desperate, mischievous, and utterly malicious.”

This follows public debate triggered by a viral video in which Kindiki appeared to reprimand CS Ruku during a meeting attended by over 5,000 elders in Embu County on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kindiki clarified that his remarks were not aimed at CS Ruku personally, but were general observations directed at former leaders who had exhibited similar behavior.

“[I have] seen a desperate, mischievous and utterly malicious twist insinuating that I lectured and disrespected my neighbor CS Geoffrey Ruku, my friend for years,” Kindiki stated.

“Falsehood is cheap.”

He emphasized that his comments were meant to reinforce the principle of collective responsibility in government, noting that the criticism was directed at a former Cabinet Secretary and other past leaders, whom he did not name.

“My remark being discussed referred to a former Cabinet Secretary from the same area and other ex-leaders who manifested similar conduct, to affirm that governments worldwide operate on the principle of collective responsibility,” he explained.

Kindiki underlined that it is inappropriate for any serving government official to publicly oppose policies of the administration they represent.

He maintained that individuals working in government are “bound by its policies, decisions, and actions.”

“Undermining the very administration, you serve is both illegal and anti-people. It is the opposition’s role to criticize and challenge the government,” he added.

In the video, Kindiki appeared irked after CS Ruku appealed to him to prioritize the tarmacking of roads in Siakago constituency, a move the Deputy President interpreted as “public incitement.”

“You are now part of the Cabinet,” Kindiki said during the event.

“You should not be inciting the public with complaints. Instead, use your position in Cabinet—the government’s top decision-making body—to push for solutions.”

He further urged Ruku to embrace his responsibilities and work within the structures of government to deliver development.

“The President entrusted you with that flag—respect it. It’s not just a piece of cloth,” Kindiki said, calling for decorum and unity in public service.

His remarks and subsequent clarification come amid growing speculation over internal tensions within President William Ruto’s Cabinet.