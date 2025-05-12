Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki denies ‘lecturing’ CS Ruku, dismisses claims as ‘desperate and malicious’

Kindiki clarified that his remarks were not aimed at CS Ruku personally, but were general observations directed at former leaders who had exhibited similar behavior.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed allegations that he publicly “lectured and disrespected” Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, describing the claims as “desperate, mischievous, and utterly malicious.”

This follows public debate triggered by a viral video in which Kindiki appeared to reprimand CS Ruku during a meeting attended by over 5,000 elders in Embu County on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement issued on Monday, Kindiki clarified that his remarks were not aimed at CS Ruku personally, but were general observations directed at former leaders who had exhibited similar behavior.

“[I have] seen a desperate, mischievous and utterly malicious twist insinuating that I lectured and disrespected my neighbor CS Geoffrey Ruku, my friend for years,” Kindiki stated.

 “Falsehood is cheap.”

He emphasized that his comments were meant to reinforce the principle of collective responsibility in government, noting that the criticism was directed at a former Cabinet Secretary and other past leaders, whom he did not name.

“My remark being discussed referred to a former Cabinet Secretary from the same area and other ex-leaders who manifested similar conduct, to affirm that governments worldwide operate on the principle of collective responsibility,” he explained.

Kindiki underlined that it is inappropriate for any serving government official to publicly oppose policies of the administration they represent.

He maintained that individuals working in government are “bound by its policies, decisions, and actions.”

“Undermining the very administration, you serve is both illegal and anti-people. It is the opposition’s role to criticize and challenge the government,” he added.

In the video, Kindiki appeared irked after CS Ruku appealed to him to prioritize the tarmacking of roads in Siakago constituency, a move the Deputy President interpreted as “public incitement.”

“You are now part of the Cabinet,” Kindiki said during the event.

“You should not be inciting the public with complaints. Instead, use your position in Cabinet—the government’s top decision-making body—to push for solutions.”

He further urged Ruku to embrace his responsibilities and work within the structures of government to deliver development.

“The President entrusted you with that flag—respect it. It’s not just a piece of cloth,” Kindiki said, calling for decorum and unity in public service.

His remarks and subsequent clarification come amid growing speculation over internal tensions within President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto challenges Kenya-EPA council to explore trade opportunities

The President said the council should address both current and emerging barriers that continue to limit the growth of trade between the two parties.

55 minutes ago

County News

Gachagua to launch his new political vehicle this week

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he will finally launch his political party in the course of this week....

1 hour ago

Top stories

Kenya and UAE sign customs cooperation and mutual assistance agreement

KRA said the agreement will play a key role in enforcing customs laws and procedures in both nations.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

CS Duale, UNAIDS hold talks on strengthening Kenya’s HIV response

The partnership supports countries with technical expertise and works to enhance health and social systems.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODPP, HTI sign MoU to tackle human trafficking

The ODPP said that the deal was signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, with the Chief Executive Officer of HTI, Victor...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Finnish President Alexander Stubb begins 3-day historic state visit to Kenya

The visit, held at the invitation of President William Ruto, marks a historic milestone as it is the first-ever presidential visit from Finland to...

3 hours ago

County News

Police detain three suspects linked to EPZ robberies in Athi River

The suspects reportedly made off with an unknown amount of money, a fridge, a microwave, two lorry batteries, two backloader tractor batteries, and a...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NBA embarks on awareness creations on GMOs across the Country

On Monday, the team from the Authority will be in Machakos for public awareness before heading to Trans -Nzoia County on Wednesday and Busia...

5 hours ago