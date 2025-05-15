Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaks in Embu on January 17, 2025. /DPPS.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki condemns chaos at Gachagua’s DCP launch

The Deputy President underscored the need for tolerance and issue-based politics.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condemned the chaos at Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens party launch after his security fired to disperse goons.

In a statement, the Deputy President underscored the need for tolerance and issue-based politics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He stated that violence and divisive utterances as a way of showing political differences have no place in Kenya.

“Our country must exercise democratic tolerance and embrace issue-based politics. Insults, violence and divisive rhetoric as a means of processing political differences of opinion have no place in our society,” he stated.

“We owe to the current and future generations a nation built on peace, peaceful coexistence and respect for one another even when we disagree on issues of policy.”

During the incident, rowdy goons stormed the venue of Gachagua’s launch along the Musa Gitau Road in Lavington, causing chaos.

The goons stormed the venue in an apparent plan to disrupt the event.

At the time, Gachagua had made his speech and even read the names of party officials. 

Police officers who were on high alert quickly intervened and began shooting into the air to disperse the crowd, which had gathered to witness the former DP’s exit.

Some of the goons who were cornered during the ensuing melee were assaulted even as party officials were whisked to safety. 

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua rules out direct nomination for aspirants in DCP

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has firmly ruled out the possibility of dishing out direct nominations for political aspirants...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hearing of case challenging Gachagua’s impeachment postponed

The matter had been scheduled for mention Thursday, but now stands adjourned pending further directions from the Chief Justice.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua unveils Democracy For Citizens Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unveiled the neon green-themed Democracy For Citizens Party, DCP, with a symbol of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Linturi follows Gachagua out of UDA, likens it to the Tower of Babel

In a letter addressed to the UDA Secretary-General and copied to the Registrar of Political Parties, Linturi expressed regret that the ruling party had...

5 hours ago

FUEL PRICES

EPRA maintains prevailing Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene prices for third month

EPRA attributed the price stability to a decrease in the average landed cost of imported fuel products.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Massive Budget Cuts Throw Health Sector into Disarray, Threaten HIV Programmes, SHIF Rollout

The alarming shortfall was revealed in budget documents tabled before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Health by Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 activists seek to nullify Makau Mutua’s appointment as President Ruto’s Advisor

According to Dr Bejamin Magare and Eliud Matindi, the office of the Senior Advisor of Constitutional Affairs is not established by the Constitution or...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall clamps Freemasons’ Hall over Sh19mn land rate arrears

The enforcement operation, led by Revenue Team Leader Suzanne Silantoi and Chief Officer for Revenue Lydia Mathia, is part of a wider county campaign...

21 hours ago