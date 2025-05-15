Kindiki condemns chaos at Gachagua’s DCP launch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condemned the chaos at Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens party launch after his security fired to disperse goons.

In a statement, the Deputy President underscored the need for tolerance and issue-based politics.

He stated that violence and divisive utterances as a way of showing political differences have no place in Kenya.

“Our country must exercise democratic tolerance and embrace issue-based politics. Insults, violence and divisive rhetoric as a means of processing political differences of opinion have no place in our society,” he stated.

“We owe to the current and future generations a nation built on peace, peaceful coexistence and respect for one another even when we disagree on issues of policy.”

During the incident, rowdy goons stormed the venue of Gachagua’s launch along the Musa Gitau Road in Lavington, causing chaos.

The goons stormed the venue in an apparent plan to disrupt the event.

At the time, Gachagua had made his speech and even read the names of party officials.

Police officers who were on high alert quickly intervened and began shooting into the air to disperse the crowd, which had gathered to witness the former DP’s exit.

Some of the goons who were cornered during the ensuing melee were assaulted even as party officials were whisked to safety.