Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KFS halts luxury eco-camp construction in Ngong Forest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has halted the construction of the luxury eco-camp in Ngong Forest, citing need for more consultations after public outcry over environmental concerns.

This followed protests and concerns the forest was being destroyed for the construction of the facility without following the law.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, KFS clarified that the project, an alleged upscale camping facility located in the Sanctuary Block of Ngong Road Forest, had undergone a rigorous approval process.

“As of now, all activities relating to the development of the eco-camp stand suspended,” it stated.

KFS said during the environmental assessment processes, the project was found not to pose any threats to the environment as the area was part of the forest’s designated ecotourism zone under the Ngong Road Forest Green Master Plan.

“The master plan was developed, verified, and adopted by stakeholders following intensive public participation,” it pointed out.

KFS maintained that the development was procedurally approved after a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted in line with legal requirements, and that no extreme negative environmental impacts were identified.

It added the site under development is a glade, a natural clearing within the forest that contains only bushes and grass, and no trees have been felled.

KFS further said the facility comprises tents on semi-permanent structures and is not a luxury hotel, as has been widely reported on social media.

“This camp, comprising tents on semi-permanent infrastructure, is an approved development under the Ngong Road Forest Management Plan,” the statement read.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua, 2 others blocked from entering Tanzania

According to Karua, no reason has been given on their detention and an immigration official at the airport referred her passport to the supervisor. 

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gikomba traders counting losses after fire destroys property

According to witnesses, the fire began at around 3.00am and quickly spread through the footwear section adjacent to Lamu Road in Pumwani, Majengo.

2 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Sakaja and Lusaka appoint County Affordable Housing Committee

The Chairperson and members of the County Rural and Urban Affordable Housing Committee, for a term of three (3) years, on a part-time basis,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stakeholders Warn of Substandard Buildings Amid Soaring Construction Costs

The call to action is now directed at the government, with players urging a reconsideration of these tax policies.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wangila Wabomba Elected Chairman of Meru University Alumni Association

The election took place during the Association’s Annual General Meeting held at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi

2 hours ago

Headlines

UDA holds fancied repeat grassroots polls in Mombasa, Tana River

The polls are being conducted by the National Elections Board following technicalities experienced on April 11 and 12 when National Elections Board (NEB) conducted...

15 hours ago

Headlines

Cheruiyot accuses Sifuna of hypocrisy in Ruto-Raila Broadbased Pact

Speaking during a public meeting in Migori, Cheruiyot argued that Sifuna's criticism is disingenuous, especially given that ODM itself benefits from the arrangement.

15 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya forms team to investigate aircraft accidents in South Sudan and Somalia

The team is expected to prepare and submit to the Cabinet Secretary a comprehensive report of its findings, along with recommendations to address any...

23 hours ago