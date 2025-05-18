KFS halts luxury eco-camp construction in Ngong Forest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has halted the construction of the luxury eco-camp in Ngong Forest, citing need for more consultations after public outcry over environmental concerns.

This followed protests and concerns the forest was being destroyed for the construction of the facility without following the law.

In a statement, KFS clarified that the project, an alleged upscale camping facility located in the Sanctuary Block of Ngong Road Forest, had undergone a rigorous approval process.

“As of now, all activities relating to the development of the eco-camp stand suspended,” it stated.

KFS said during the environmental assessment processes, the project was found not to pose any threats to the environment as the area was part of the forest’s designated ecotourism zone under the Ngong Road Forest Green Master Plan.

“The master plan was developed, verified, and adopted by stakeholders following intensive public participation,” it pointed out.

KFS maintained that the development was procedurally approved after a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted in line with legal requirements, and that no extreme negative environmental impacts were identified.

It added the site under development is a glade, a natural clearing within the forest that contains only bushes and grass, and no trees have been felled.

KFS further said the facility comprises tents on semi-permanent structures and is not a luxury hotel, as has been widely reported on social media.

“This camp, comprising tents on semi-permanent infrastructure, is an approved development under the Ngong Road Forest Management Plan,” the statement read.