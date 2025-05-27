Kenya’s major non-NATO ally status here to stay: Langley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 — The United States has reaffirmed Kenya’s position as a key strategic partner, maintaining its designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) despite growing unease in Washington over Nairobi’s deepening ties with Beijing.

Speaking to Capital News on Tuesday, US Africa Command (USAFRICOM) Commander General Michael Langley emphasized the strength of US-Kenya military cooperation.

Gen Langley described Kenya as an indispensable ally in regional security, particularly in counterterrorism operations.

“Kenya is a great partner for the U.S. When President Ruto came to the U.S. last year, we reaffirmed that partnership,” said Gen Langley.

“What we have been doing — working in operations at my level in Somalia with Kenyan forces — is another example that reaffirms we are working together and moving forward. Yes, Kenya remains a Major Non-NATO Ally.”

Gen Langley’s remarks come amid mounting scrutiny from some U.S. lawmakers over Kenya’s shifting foreign policy, particularly following President William Ruto’s recent diplomatic engagements in China.

On May 21, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch stated that, as a consequence of Kenya’s warming relations with China, the US should reassess the MNNA designation granted to Kenya by President Joe Biden last year.

Risch’s statement followed a meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, which he described as “troubling.”

“Kenya plays a vital role in regional counter-insurgency and stability. But as our newest Major Non-NATO Ally, Kenya’s ties with China are troubling,” Risch said. “Widened diplomacy with America’s greatest competitor is not an alliance—it’s a risk for the U.S. to assess.”

Earlier, on May 15, Senator Risch had called for a reassessment of the US-Kenya relationship following President Ruto’s remarks during a state visit to Beijing.

Speaking at a Senate hearing, Risch expressed concern over Kenya’s deepening ties with China, particularly Ruto’s declaration that Kenya and China are “co-architects of a new world order.”

“Just last month, President Ruto declared that Kenya, a Major Non-NATO Ally, and China are ‘co-architects of a new world order.’ That’s not just alignment with China; it’s allegiance,” Risch stated.

The senator argued that such statements suggest a significant shift in Kenya’s foreign policy orientation, potentially undermining its longstanding partnership with Washington.

He warned that relying on leaders who openly embrace Beijing could be detrimental to US interests in the region.

“Relying on leaders who embrace Beijing so openly is an error. It’s time to reassess our relationship with Kenya and others who forge tight bonds with China,” Risch added.

President Ruto’s visit to China in April led to several trade and investment agreements, including deals in agriculture, technology, and green energy.

During a speech at Peking University, Ruto criticized existing global power structures, describing them as “broken” and “dysfunctional,” and called for a new, fair, and inclusive world order.

Senator Risch urged the US to pivot its Africa policy away from individual leaders and toward strengthening institutions, expanding private sector engagement, and empowering the region’s youth.

He stressed the importance of being clear-eyed about both potential and existing partners in Africa, noting that in many cases, governments in the region are not wholly legitimate — raising questions about the depth and durability of US engagement.

Kenya has consistently maintained that it does not lean East or West, defending a foreign policy stance first adopted during President Mwai Kibaki’s administration that seeks to balance relations between both Eastern and Western powers.