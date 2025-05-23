Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan, 3 Ugandans arrested for robbery with violence

According to the DCI, the four were arrested in Dandora, Saika, Pumwani and Huruma estates during a security operation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – A Kenyan and three Ugandans have been arrested for robbery with violence in Nairobi and Western regions.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the four were arrested in Dandora, Saika, Pumwani and Huruma estates during a security operation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The operation conducted on Thursday, followed a spate of armed robberies reported in Nairobi and Western regions, by an organized gang whose modus operandi was analysed by DCI’s Crime Research detectives ahead of their pursuit,” the DCI stated.

The investigative agency’s Operation Action Team backed up by their counterparts at the Intelligence Bureau launched a manhunt for each of the four suspects, successfully netting all with two pistols, an AK 47 rifle and 50 rounds of ammunition.

“The suspects were identified as Sipholi Sam Wafula alias Sande, Ogomba Alex, Mohammed Musa and Wafula Clinton. Sipholi was the first to step in the police dragnet, who on interrogation led the officers to his rented house within Saika where a Falcon Pistol loaded with eleven (11) rounds of ammunition was discovered under a pillow.”

Brief interrogation on the two suspects led detectives to the home of Mohammed Musa in Huruma area where he has been residing with his family. It has since been established that he is the owner of the AK47 rifle.

Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the Ugandan trio arrived back in Kenya on 21st May, 2025 through Malaba border, having disappeared to the neighbouring country after committing a violent robbery in Eastleigh.

That has been the cat and mouse game in their bid to cover their criminal tracks. Wafula Clinton (Kenyan), a resident of Githurai 45 and supposed ringleader of the gang, was arrested in Pumwani.

He has been the master planner in all the gangs’ operations. On arrest and search, the second pistol, a Palleberum Feg .9mm loaded with nine rounds was found tucked in his waist.

The swift arrest of the four thwarted a planned robbery at a business premise at 12th Street Eastleigh.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS kicks off Canine Handling Course to boost war against wildlife crime

21 rangers - including seven women - will undergo intensive training to form powerful human-canine teams skilled in detection and tracking of wildlife contraband.

15 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Health sector faces Sh46bn budget crisis, threatening UHC hiring, HIV services

The funding gap was revealed in submissions by the National Assembly’s Health Committee to the Budget and Appropriations Committee, amid the suspension of key...

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua petitions AUC over Tanzania’s ‘deteriorating rule of law’

Karua cited the torture of activist Boniface Mwangi and missing Ugandan rights defender Agather Atuha.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Refugees in Kenya at risk of worsening hunger as WFP faces critical funding shortfall 

Around 720,000 refugees supported by WFP in Kenya will from June receive an in-kind food ration of just 28 percent and all cash assistance...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki: Our Country’s Peace and Unity is not Negotiable

The DP said the nation’s unity and stability will be protected at all costs saying there will be no space for one Kenyan to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila backs Senate push for more legislative authority

Raila insisted that the Senate must entrench its legislative authority by amending the constitution to safeguard devolution.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt partnering with private sector to set up Sh5.8bn Kenya Gold Refinery

He pointed out that the National Government through the National Treasury is an equity partner in the factory.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi released from Tanzania

He is in high spirits. The Commission and other partners are making arrangements to transfer him to Nairobi for medical attention - KNCHR

22 hours ago