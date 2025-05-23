Kenyan, 3 Ugandans arrested for robbery with violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – A Kenyan and three Ugandans have been arrested for robbery with violence in Nairobi and Western regions.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the four were arrested in Dandora, Saika, Pumwani and Huruma estates during a security operation.

“The operation conducted on Thursday, followed a spate of armed robberies reported in Nairobi and Western regions, by an organized gang whose modus operandi was analysed by DCI’s Crime Research detectives ahead of their pursuit,” the DCI stated.

The investigative agency’s Operation Action Team backed up by their counterparts at the Intelligence Bureau launched a manhunt for each of the four suspects, successfully netting all with two pistols, an AK 47 rifle and 50 rounds of ammunition.

“The suspects were identified as Sipholi Sam Wafula alias Sande, Ogomba Alex, Mohammed Musa and Wafula Clinton. Sipholi was the first to step in the police dragnet, who on interrogation led the officers to his rented house within Saika where a Falcon Pistol loaded with eleven (11) rounds of ammunition was discovered under a pillow.”

Brief interrogation on the two suspects led detectives to the home of Mohammed Musa in Huruma area where he has been residing with his family. It has since been established that he is the owner of the AK47 rifle.

Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the Ugandan trio arrived back in Kenya on 21st May, 2025 through Malaba border, having disappeared to the neighbouring country after committing a violent robbery in Eastleigh.

That has been the cat and mouse game in their bid to cover their criminal tracks. Wafula Clinton (Kenyan), a resident of Githurai 45 and supposed ringleader of the gang, was arrested in Pumwani.

He has been the master planner in all the gangs’ operations. On arrest and search, the second pistol, a Palleberum Feg .9mm loaded with nine rounds was found tucked in his waist.

The swift arrest of the four thwarted a planned robbery at a business premise at 12th Street Eastleigh.