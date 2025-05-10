Kenya vows strengthened national security under Strategic Goods Control law

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 — Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening national security through the proposed Strategic Goods Control Bill, 2025, that seeks to curb atomic weapons.

The Bill is a comprehensive piece of legislation aimed at regulating the import, export, transit, and use of goods and technologies that could be diverted for the production of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, representing the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Murkomen, made the commitment while presiding over a high-level awareness forum in Naivasha convened by the Senate Standing Committees.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Senators, senior government officials, representatives from the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), and development partners including the United States Embassy in Nairobi.

In his address, PS Omollo described the Strategic Goods Control Bill as the culmination of over a decade of collaborative national and international efforts to curb the threats posed by chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials.

He explained that the Bill represents a crucial step in fulfilling Kenya’s international obligations under global treaties, including the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Biological Weapons Convention, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540.

He further noted that Kenya’s strategic position as a regional trade and transit hub brings with it a significant responsibility to prevent its borders and digital platforms from being exploited for the illicit trafficking of sensitive materials.

Sealing gaps

Citing past tragedies such as the 1998 US Embassy bombing and the 2012 Moi Avenue explosion in Nairobi, Omollo underscored the dangers posed when dangerous materials fall into the wrong hands.

The Bill proposes the establishment of a licensing system for the handling of strategic and dual-use goods, enhanced regulation of brokers and intermediaries—including those operating in digital spaces—and introduces robust enforcement mechanisms with severe penalties for violations.

It also addresses digital transmissions, such as software and technical data, that could be used in the development of WMDs, aligning Kenya’s legal framework with the evolving threats of modern warfare and terrorism.

Omollo added that the passage of the Bill will not only bolster national and regional security, but also enhance investor confidence and position Kenya as a continental leader in strategic trade controls, alongside countries like South Africa and Morocco.

KNRA Director General James Keter emphasized that the Bill will provide a legal framework for overseeing all stages in the lifecycle of strategic goods—from manufacturing and storage to export and transshipment.

International commitments

He said the legislation will allow Kenya to fully operationalize UNSCR 1540 and meet its international commitments.

Keter also noted that dual-use goods—those with both civilian and military applications—are becoming increasingly common due to technological advances, making it imperative for Kenya to stay ahead through robust legislation.

Kenya has already established a legal foundation through various laws, including the Nuclear Regulatory Act, Pest Control Products Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act, Environmental Management and Coordination Act, and the Explosives Act.

The Strategic Goods Control Bill is designed to complement and strengthen this existing framework while giving effect to Article 2(6) of the Constitution, which incorporates ratified international treaties into Kenyan law.

Senator Fatuma Dullo, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations, welcomed the Bill and stressed the urgency of its enactment.

She called for the establishment of clear timelines, staffing structures, and a coordinated implementation strategy.

Senator Dullo also urged deeper public participation, especially in Northern Kenya, where communities are often vulnerable to cross-border security threats.

She emphasized the importance of ensuring local populations understand the purpose and protections offered by the proposed law.

Also present at the forum were Senators Allan Chesang, Jackson Mandago, and Boy Juma—Chairs of the ICT, Health, and Trade Committees respectively—alongside Carla Benini, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Nairobi, and several other members of the Senate.





