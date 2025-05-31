Kenya to tap Slovenia’s leadership in AI to advance e-govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – President William Ruto has announced plans to deepen Kenya’s digital transformation by partnering with Slovenia in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) to advance e-governance, and data protection.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar at State House Nairobi on Saturday, President Ruto said Kenya is keen to learn from Slovenia’s leadership in digital innovation.

“Slovenia’s advancement in e-government, smart infrastructure and data protection aligns with Kenya’s ambition to become Africa’s digital innovation hub,” President Ruto said.

“We look forward to partnering in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital identity systems, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies to strengthen our digital economy.”

First-Ever State Visit

President Musar arrived in Kenya on Saturday for a three-day State Visit—marking the first ever by a Slovenian Head of State.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi received her at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

During bilateral talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across several priority sectors, including agriculture, health, education, energy, environment, and trade.

Both countries underscored their shared interest in leveraging digital transformation to drive inclusive development.

Focus on Digital Innovation and AI

President Ruto emphasized that Slovenia’s success in digital governance offers a model for Kenya’s own ambitions.

With Kenya aiming to digitize public services and enhance online security, the two sides identified collaboration on AI and data protection frameworks as a critical step.

“We are excited to enhance our collaboration in smart farming technologies, digital infrastructure, and value addition in agriculture—areas where Slovenia has made significant strides,” Ruto added.

He also highlighted opportunities to partner in developing robust digital identity systems and modern cybersecurity protocols, critical for supporting Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) plan and other digital public services.

Broader development

The State Visit also saw the launch of the Kenya-Slovenia Business Forum, aimed at unlocking new investment opportunities in pharmaceuticals, ICT, agro-processing, and clean energy.

President Ruto welcomed the Slovenian business delegation, saying trade and investment are central pillars of the growing partnership.

In the field of agriculture, both leaders agreed to scale up collaboration on a beekeeping project in Mandera County, with plans to expand to other regions.

The initiative is expected to enhance biodiversity conservation, food security, and local job creation.

Growing bilateral ties

President Ruto lauded Slovenia’s forest conservation achievements and welcomed joint projects in sustainable forestry, eco-tourism, and non-timber forest products.

He also emphasized education and youth empowerment as shared priorities, particularly in STEM and vocational training.

President Pirc Musar will be the chief foreign guest at the Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay County on Sunday, where Kenya will mark 61 years of self-rule.

President Ruto said her attendance underscores Slovenia’s growing engagement with Kenya and Africa.