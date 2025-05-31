Kenya, Slovenia ink foreign service training pact for Kiswahili and Slovene

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Kenya and Slovenia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for regular political consultations including a language exchange arrangement.

The agreement, signed at the start of Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar’s State Visit to Kenya on Saturday, sets out cooperation in foreign service training—with an emphasis on the mutual exchange of language proficiency in Kiswahili and Slovene.

President William Ruto said the MoU reflects the shared commitment by both countries to deepen diplomatic dialogue and enhance collaboration on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

“To provide institutional support for our growing partnership, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations,” Ruto announced during a joint press briefing at State House Nairobi.

“This will establish a framework for regular diplomatic dialogue and consultations on bilateral, regional and global issues. It also includes cooperation in foreign service training, including in the Kiswahili and Slovene languages.”

Diplomatic and cultural ties

The political consultations framework will serve as a platform for Kenya and Slovenia to coordinate positions on international affairs, deepen understanding of each other’s foreign policy priorities, and promote people-to-people linkages.

Language training in Kiswahili and Slovene is expected to enhance cultural fluency and communication within diplomatic circles, enabling closer collaboration and fostering deeper cultural appreciation between the two nations.

President Ruto said the MoU on political consultations complements a broader agenda of expanding cooperation between Kenya and Slovenia in key strategic sectors.

He cited Slovenia’s global leadership in sustainable agriculture and digital governance as areas of interest for Kenya.

The countries also agreed to scale up joint projects in smart agriculture, beekeeping, biodiversity conservation, and health technology.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to deepening cooperation across a broad range of priority sectors, including agriculture, digital transformation, health, energy, environment, trade, and climate action,” President Ruto said.

He expressed confidence that the new diplomatic framework and enhanced cooperation would advance shared interests in peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

“Looking ahead, we are confident that Kenya and Slovenia will deepen our strategic partnership to advance our shared interest in sustainable development, peace and prosperity for the benefit of our peoples and the globe,” President Ruto.

Madaraka Day and Future Outlook

President Pirc Musar is scheduled to join President Ruto at the Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay County on June 1, where Kenya will mark 61 years since gaining internal self-rule.

President Musar’s visit is the first by a Slovenian Head of State to Kenya and symbolizes a renewed diplomatic momentum.

She was officially received by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Saturday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, before proceeding to State House for bilateral talks with President Ruto.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues spanning trade, education, agriculture, climate change, regional peace and security, and digital transformation.