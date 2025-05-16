Kenya launches plan to celebrate Kenyan Carrier Corps

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched preparations for a landmark initiative to commemorate Africa’s pivotal, yet often overlooked, role in World War I.

The inaugural Inter-Ministerial Meeting, presided over by Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, marks the beginning of a national journey to honour the Kenyan Carrier Corps who were part of over one million African porters, soldiers, and labourers whose sacrifice helped shape the course of global history.

In Kenya, World War 1 did not end on 11th November 1918 as has been recorded and commemorated in Europe as the Armistice Day.

The war continued unabated for a further 14 days, before finally ending on 25th November, 1918.

During the four years of the war, African men and women suffered the brunt of what was a proxy war fought on African territory. Over 100,000 porters were recruited, conscripted, or coerced into service; they bore unimaginable burdens; they died from sickness and fatigue; communities were plundered as starvation devastated the country.

Their painful memories were told silently from ridge to ridge, across generations but their efforts, their valour, their sacrifice remain hidden in the past, untold and unrecognised, in the shadows of global remembrance.

In his address, the Principal Secretary emphasised the importance of restoring the dignity of African soldiers and porters, educating the world on Africa’s true contribution to global events, and fostering reconciliation with former colonial powers through shared historical truths.

He also underscored the potential for heritage tourism and cultural preservation to unlock economic opportunities for Kenyan communities.

A National Steering Committee will guide the commemoration, including the development of the Tsavo War Tourism Circuit, the launch of annual commemorative pilgrimages, and a nationwide storytelling campaign to recover and amplify the lived experiences of those who served.