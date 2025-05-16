Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya launches plan to celebrate Kenyan Carrier Corps

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched preparations for a landmark initiative to commemorate Africa’s pivotal, yet often overlooked, role in World War I.

The inaugural Inter-Ministerial Meeting, presided over by Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, marks the beginning of a national journey to honour the Kenyan Carrier Corps who were part of over one million African porters, soldiers, and labourers whose sacrifice helped shape the course of global history.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Kenya, World War 1 did not end on 11th November 1918 as has been recorded and commemorated in Europe as the Armistice Day.

The war continued unabated for a further 14 days, before finally ending on 25th November, 1918.

During the four years of the war, African men and women suffered the brunt of what was a proxy war fought on African territory. Over 100,000 porters were recruited, conscripted, or coerced into service; they bore unimaginable burdens; they died from sickness and fatigue; communities were plundered as starvation devastated the country.

Their painful memories were told silently from ridge to ridge, across generations but their efforts, their valour, their sacrifice remain hidden in the past, untold and unrecognised, in the shadows of global remembrance. 

In his address, the Principal Secretary emphasised the importance of restoring the dignity of African soldiers and porters, educating the world on Africa’s true contribution to global events, and fostering reconciliation with former colonial powers through shared historical truths.

He also underscored the potential for heritage tourism and cultural preservation to unlock economic opportunities for Kenyan communities.

A National Steering Committee will guide the commemoration, including the development of the Tsavo War Tourism Circuit, the launch of annual commemorative pilgrimages, and a nationwide storytelling campaign to recover and amplify the lived experiences of those who served.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Aroko granted Sh300,000 cash bail after Court rejects further detention in MP Were’s murder case

The court however ordered him to deposit his passport and not travel to Homa Bay County or contact Were’s family members or other suspects...

4 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Lenaola warns lawyers against using AI in court submissions, cites fake references

Justice Lenaola said that while the judiciary remains committed to technological innovation, the legal profession must exercise caution when incorporating AI tools in legal...

55 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Governor Ojaamong acquitted in Sh8mn corruption case

According to Presiding Magistrate Eunice Nyutu, the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to prove their case against Ojaamong and his executive.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua files notice to withdraw 4 petitions challenging impeachment

Gachagua has also requested that these cases be exempted from being handled by the current three-judge bench empaneled by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

USIU appoints Ambassador Dennis Awori as Chancellor

He takes over from Manu Chandaria who has served the University for over two decades in the capacity of Chancellor, Board Chair, and Trustee.

3 hours ago

Headlines

DP Kindiki to open three day exhibition ahead of Madaraka Day fete in Homa Bay

HOMA BAY, Kenya May 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will open the three-day Madaraka Day festivities starting May 30 in Homa Bay County,...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Rachel Ruto champions skills program for women inmates

NAIROBI, May 16 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged women prisoners to take advantage of training opportunities in prisons, especially digital skills, to...

3 hours ago

World

PSC urges quick resolution to UoN Vice-Chancellor stalemate

In a statement, PSC Vice-Chairperson Mary Kimonye said it shortlisted, interviewed, and ranked candidates before forwarding the names to the University Council for appointment.

4 hours ago