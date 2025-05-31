Kenya, France ink deal to allow employment of diplomatic dependents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 — Kenya and France have formalized a bilateral agreement allowing dependents of diplomatic and official staff to seek employment in their respective host countries.

The landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs headquarters in Nairobi.

The event was presided over by the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’oei, and Mohamed Soilhi, the Minister Delegate for Francophonie and Partnerships of the Republic of France.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement allows dependents of staff at the French Embassy in Kenya and the Kenyan Embassy in France to pursue gainful employment, in line with the host countries’ existing laws and regulations.

“This crucial document will enable dependents of employees in the French mission here and the Embassy of Kenya in France to access gainful employment in accordance with existing laws and regulations,” the ministry stated.

Also in attendance was the French Ambassador to Kenya, Arnaud Suquet.