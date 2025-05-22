Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.
Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.
Kenya activist Boniface Mwangi was arrested in Tanzania, Dar es Salaam on Monday under unclear circumstances

Kenya

Kenya formally demands Boniface Mwangi’s release, calls for consular access

Despite claims by Tanzanian authorities that Boniface Mwangi was released and repatriated, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – The Kenyan government has formally protested the continued detention of activist Boniface Mwangi by Tanzanian authorities, demanding immediate consular access or his release.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, in a diplomatic note dated May 21, 2025, expressed “deep concern” over the arrest and continued holding of Mwangi, noting that Kenyan officials have been denied access to him and have not received any information about his condition or the reasons for his detention.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mwangi was arrested on Monday in Dar es Salaam under unclear circumstances.

Despite claims by Tanzanian authorities that he was released and repatriated, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry cited the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (1963), reminding Tanzania of its obligations to allow consular communication and access to detained nationals.

“Consular officers shall be free to communicate with nationals of the sending State and to have access to them,” and further, “Consular officers shall have the right to visit a national of the sending State who is in prison, custody or detention, to converse and correspond with him and to arrange for his legal representation.”

It emphasized that Article 36 guarantees the right of consular officers to visit, communicate with, and arrange legal representation for detained citizens.

The Ministry urged the Tanzanian government to “expeditiously and without delay facilitate consular access to or release of Mwangi, in accordance with international legal obligations and diplomatic norms.”

Kenya also reaffirmed its commitment to strong bilateral relations, saying it “expresses the hope that this matter will be resolved swiftly and amicably, in the spirit of regional cooperation and mutual respect.”

The diplomatic note was addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania as pressure mounts for clarity on Mwangi’s status.

The Ministry’s statement comes amid growing criticism from leaders and regional activists over the conduct of Tanzanian authorities, who recently deported Kenyan activists and former Justice Minister turned opposition leader Martha Karua.

Karua and the activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.

President Suluhu, adopting a defiant stance, declared she will not allow foreign activists to “jeopardize the peace and stability” of Tanzania, a position some observers argue undermines East African Community (EAC) integration efforts between Kenya and Tanzania.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga faults govt over inaction after Boniface Mwangi’s arrest in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has meanwhile condemned the continued detention of activist Boniface Mwangi in Tanzania, calling it...

36 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets aside Sh28bn to boost small scale businesses

Kindiki assured that the government is keen to roll out the transformative National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement program to improve small-scale businesses

1 hour ago

BOTTOM-UP

State taps young entrepreneurs to maintain 25,000 Public Wi-Fi Hotspots

To address maintenance challenges, ICT CS Kabogo said the government will engage young entrepreneurs to manage the infrastructure, allowing them to charge a minimal...

16 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Sharon Otieno Tried Reaching Obado Through Intermediaries – Aide tells Court

He added that even former National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi was approached to help Sharon gain access to the governor, who was allegedly...

16 hours ago

Headlines

Court stops Senator Orwoba’s expulsion from UDA

Justice Mugambi ordered the matter to be mentioned on June 3, 2025, during which the court would give further directions.

17 hours ago

Headlines

NCIC vows action against Gachagua over 2007/8 post election violence remarks

NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia expressed deep concern over Gachagua’s remarks, saying they dishonour the memory of the victims and ignore the pain endured by...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Hustler Fund sustainability in jeopardy over underfunding as govt mulls Sh6bn loan write-off

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – The delivery of President William Ruto’s flagship Hustler Fund, officially known as the Financial Inclusion Fund, hangs in the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos in Dagoretti in NACADA crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – In a bold move to combat rampant drug abuse and the illicit alcohol trade in Nairobi, the National Authority for...

19 hours ago