Kenya expands eTA exemptions to include persons with Permanent Residence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya,May 31— Kenya has expanded its list of travellers exempted from obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before entering the country.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) announced the changes through Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 75, dated May 30, 2025.

In the notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen issued Legal Notice No. 93, amending the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Regulations under Section 59 of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act (Cap. 170).

MINA said the move is expected to ease travel for thousands of individuals including regional citizens, foreign workers, diplomats, and development partners.

The newly introduced Regulation 15G and the accompanying Seventeenth Schedule outline 34 categories of individuals who are now exempted from the requirement to obtain an eTA before travelling into Kenya.

The key highlights of the eTA shows that Holders of valid Kenyan Permanent Residence permits, work permits, and other official passes are now exempt from eTA.

Additionally, citizens of East African Community partner states—Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda—are permitted visa-free travel for up to 180 days.

Nationals from over 30 African countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, and Ethiopia, can now enter Kenya without an eTA for stays of up to 60 days

Nationals of select countries from across the world—including Singapore, Jamaica, Malaysia, Barbados, and South Africa—can visit Kenya for up to 90 days without an eTA.

In the revised eTA, individuals holding diplomatic, official, special, or service passports from countries such as Iran, Turkey, Brazil, India, and China enjoy exemptions for specified durations ranging from 30 to 90 days.

International organizations

For international organizations exemptions extend to individuals holding Laissez-Passers from a wide range of regional and global institutions such as United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), African Development Bank (ADB), COMESA, IMF/World Bank, International Labour Organization (ILO), European Union (EU) IGAD, Afreximbank, among others.

Passengers in transit who remain within airport premises and crew members listed in official manifests are also exempt.

Serving members of the British military and owners of private aircraft stopping for refueling without leaving airport precincts are included in the exemption list.

Kenya rolled out the eTA system in 2024 as part of its efforts to digitize and streamline entry procedures.

However, there had been calls for clarification and the inclusion of categories such as work permit holders and permanent residents who had previously been required to undergo eTA procedures despite having long-term residency in the country.

The new regulations are effective as of May 30, 2025, following their publication in the Kenya Gazette.