Kenya destroys 5.5 tonnes of shisha, e-cigarettes on World No Tobacco Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has overseed the destruction of 5.5 tonnes of harmful products—among them shisha, gutkha, and flavoured e-cigarettes—at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret, as part of Kenya’s commemoration of World No Tobacco Day.

To curb the proliferation of drug use and protect public health, the Ministry of Health has, pursuant to the Tobacco Control Act, 2007 and other applicable laws, suspended all existing licenses and import clearances related to the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale, or promotion of nicotine and related products with immediate effect.

All individuals and entities previously licensed are required to reapply within twenty-one (21) days and must submit full compliance documentation for consideration.

The event underscored Kenya’s commitment as a signatory to Article 5.3 of the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.

It reaffirmed the country’s determination to enforce the Tobacco Control Act as both a legal obligation and a moral imperative.

CS Duale commended the Border Management Committee—including the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Immigration, security agencies, and Port Health—for their vigilance in intercepting illegal and harmful imports.

Enhanced border surveillance

He also lauded MTRH for facilitating the safe and environmentally responsible destruction of the seized substances.

He emphasized that the targeted products are deliberately designed to appeal to the youth, delivering toxic chemicals that damage the brain, lungs, and overall health.

The Ministry, he said, has significantly enhanced border surveillance and Port Health systems to keep such threats out of the country.

Accompanied by Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, the CS reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to building a healthier, safer, and stronger Kenya. He urged citizens and leaders alike to make the right choices for the nation’s future.

The event was hosted by MTRH leadership, including CEO Dr. Philip Kirwa, Senior Director for Administration and Finance Dr. Benjamin Tarus, and Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Evans Kapkea.

Also in attendance was the Chairperson of the Tobacco Control Board, Dr. Naomi Shaban.