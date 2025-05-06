Kenya, China Reaffirm Commitment to Infrastructure and Transport Cooperation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Kenya and China have renewed their commitment to deepening cooperation in infrastructure and transport following high-level talks between Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan and Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Davis Chirchir.

The meeting, held in Nairobi on Tuesday, focused on enhancing practical collaboration in key sectors, particularly road and transport infrastructure.

“I was honored to meet with Hon. Davis Chirchir, Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport of Kenya. I’m grateful for Kenya’s recognition of China’s longstanding support in infrastructure,” Ambassador Guo said in a statement after the meeting.

China has played a pivotal role in Kenya’s infrastructure development over the years, financing and constructing major projects such as roads, railways, and bridges.

During the talks, the two officials explored ways to advance the consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and President William Ruto during recent bilateral engagements in Beijing.

Ambassador Guo described President Ruto’s April state visit to China as a landmark in strengthening bilateral ties, noting that it elevated Kenya-China relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era—the highest level of diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

“The two heads of state witnessed the signing of 20 agreements in areas including infrastructure, education and training, cultural exchange, trade, and media cooperation,” she said.

She also underscored the significance of the visit, calling it a “great success” and highlighting that President Ruto was the first African leader to be hosted for a state visit in China following the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Both countries agreed to align the outcomes of the FOCAC summit with Kenya’s national development goals, including the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda and Vision 2030, through synergies with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.