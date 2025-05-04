Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Calls for Global Media Partnerships to Shape Ethical, Diverse Future

Kabogo highlighted the transformative potential of media and entertainment in driving development, cross-cultural understanding and innovation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – Information, Communications and  the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has expresssed Kenya’s position as a creative powerhouse ready to shape a diverse, ethical and forward-looking media landscape.

The Cabinet Secretary who spoke at the Global Media Dialogue held during the inaugural  World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai, India highlighted the transformative potential of media and entertainment in driving development, cross-cultural understanding and innovation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“With 44 distinct communities and a rich storytelling tradition—from Nairobi’s vibrant film scene to the soulful rhythms of benga music—Kenya is amplifying African voices. We invite global partners to invest in African content that connects, uplifts and inspires”, he declared.

The CS showcased Kenya’s pioneering policies, including tax incentives, expanded connectivity and platforms like M-Pesa, which empower creators through digital monetisation.

He stressed the need for global cooperation to protect intellectual property, bridge the digital divide, and uphold creators’ rights across the Global South.

In a world where misinformation threatens stability, Mr Kabogo stressed the urgency of joint efforts to safeguard truth.

“Kenya advocates for ethical standards, AI verification tools and harmonised content policies to combat misinformation, especially during elections and crises”,  he noted.

Cultural exchange, he argued, remains a vital bridge between nations, adding that through Diaspora networks, regional partnerships and co-productions, Kenya is fostering mutual respect and global unity.

“At the heart of this vision is the youth, who are mastering digital skills and building Africa’s next generation of media platforms. I  urge the world to partner with Kenya’s thriving tech ecosystem to harness this potential”, said the Cabinet Secretary.

Proposing a global repository of best practices, Mr Kabogo envisioned a platform for sharing knowledge and fostering ethical, inclusive and sustainable innovation.

“Let us commit to a media landscape that is diverse, ethical, and forward-looking. Kenya stands ready to lead, to partner and to co-create a new chapter for global media.”

The Global Media Dialogue convened government leaders to explore media’s role in development, innovation, and peace-building, with a focus on emerging technologies, inclusivity and international collaboration.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Counties Face Clampdown on Commercial Bank Accounts as Senate Targets Legal Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Senators are pushing for a sweeping amendment of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act aimed at curbing the widespread...

21 hours ago

Top stories

British Council launches cultural exchange initiative with Kenya

It will feature a diverse line-up of public events across both UK and Kenya —spanning music, film, visual arts, architecture, design, fashion, literature, and...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Itumbi Slams Arrest of Filmmakers, Calls for Creative Freedom

The four creatives  Nicholas Wambugu Gichuki, Brian Adagala, Mark Denver Karubiu, and Christopher Wamae were arrested Friday night at their Karen studio under unclear...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

BBC says 4 Kenyan Filmmakers arrested in suspected links to ‘Blood Parliament Documentary’ not its staff

A statement from the BBC Press Office indicated that the four were not in any way involved in the production of the documentary.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sugarcane plantation set ablaze in Angata Barikoi, Narok

Emergency teams responded to the scene in efforts to contain the spread of the fire. The teams on the ground blamed arsonists for the...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Film Association Condemns Arrest of Filmmakers in suspected links to Damning Protest Documentary

KFPTA demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the filmmakers, who were arrested by police following the release of a documentary that scrutinizes the...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Filmmakers Arrested in suspected links to BBC’s ‘Blood Parliament’ Documentary released

They had been arrested on Friday night and booked for “false publication” charges.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Mourners in Kasipul demand justice after ‘targeted’ killing of MP Charles Were

2 days ago