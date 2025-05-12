Kenya and UAE sign customs cooperation and mutual assistance agreement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a cooperation and mutual assistance agreement in customs matters aimed at strengthening enforcement, enhancing collaboration, and safeguarding the economic, social, and cultural interests of both countries.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said the agreement will play a key role in enforcing customs laws and procedures in both nations.

It also provides for technical assistance and the exchange of best practices in the implementation of trade facilitation measures.

The agreement is designed to combat customs-related offences, ensure accurate collection of customs duties, and curb illicit trafficking of goods, narcotics, and other sensitive items.

“The agreement also covers cooperation in preventing and investigating Customs offences, sharing information, developing new Customs procedures, and training of personnel,” KRA stated on Monday.

The agreement will remain in effect for five years and will be automatically renewed for an additional five years unless either party terminates it with six months’ notice.

Both Kenya and the UAE are members of the World Customs Organization (WCO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Between 2020 and 2025, Kenya’s imports from the UAE amounted to Sh1.35 trillion.

Key imports included petroleum products, plastics, copper wire, electrical apparatus, and semi-finished iron or non-alloy steel products.

During the same period, Kenya’s exports to the UAE were valued at Sh289.8 billion.

These exports consisted of tea, mutton, dates, figs, pineapples, cut flowers and flower buds, copper waste, and scrap metal.