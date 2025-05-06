Connect with us

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with H.E. Anouar Ben Youssef, Ambassador of Tunisia to Kenya, during a productive meeting on May 5, 2025. The two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, as well as the upcoming Inaugural Kenya–Tunisia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC).

Africa

Kenya and Tunisia Set to Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through Trade and Cooperation

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming Inaugural Kenya–Tunisia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which is expected to provide a critical platform for advancing strategic partnerships.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6— Kenya and Tunisia are set to strengthen their bilateral relations through enhanced trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced.

Speaking on Monday following a meeting with Tunisia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Anouar Ben Youssef, Mudavadi said both nations are committed to expanding collaboration in key sectors of mutual interest.

“Trade and investment continue to anchor the strong ties between Kenya and Tunisia, with significant potential to unlock new opportunities, particularly through value addition and industrial cooperation,” said Mudavadi.

He described the meeting with the Tunisian envoy as productive, noting it reaffirmed the shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming Inaugural Kenya–Tunisia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which is expected to provide a critical platform for advancing strategic partnerships.

“We look ahead to the Inaugural Kenya–Tunisia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), a pivotal platform to deepen and diversify our partnership in areas of mutual strategic interest,” Mudavadi added.

The JCC is expected to formalize frameworks to facilitate increased collaboration in trade, industry, education, tourism, and other vital sectors, further cementing diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

Tunisia and Kenya have maintained cordial diplomatic relations since formal ties were established in the 1960s. In recent years, there has been renewed interest in strengthening economic and political cooperation, particularly within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

