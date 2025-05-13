Connect with us

Photojournalists at work.

Headlines

Kenya and Ethiopia among finalists to host Africa Media Convention

The Africa Media Convention (AMC) is an annual conference is a collaborative platform to reflect on the fundamental role of journalism on the continent, celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and deliberate on measures to safeguard media freedoms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Kenya and Ethiopia have been shortlisted to host the 5th Africa Media Convention in 2026.

The official bidding will occur in Morocco during this year’s convention, which fosters in-depth discussions on critical issues shaping Africa’s media landscape.

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo proposed establishing a quasi-secretariat, based at the Council, to act as the central hub for coordination and communication throughout the bidding process.

“Kenya adopts a structured approach to bidding for international forums. The Ministry will lead the effort, with media associations, including the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG), Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK), driving the media component,” he stated during a strategic planning session at the Council.

He emphasised the need for a strong communication strategy to raise awareness and visibility for Kenya’s bid, including hosting an activation event in Morocco.

It also focuses on promotion of access to information, the safety of journalists and media viability in AU Member States.

KUJ Secretary General Eric Oduor highlighted the importance of a technically robust and compelling presentation to support the bid. He also suggested early discussions on the theme for the 2026 convention.

Hosting the Africa Media Convention would bring strategic advantages to Kenya, including boosting tourism and showcasing the country’s dynamic media sector, regulatory frameworks, and emerging technologies.

The planning meeting convened leaders from key media associations—KUJ, KEG, and AMWIK—as well as representatives from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

