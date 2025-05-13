Kenya and Dominican Republic sign landmark pact on evacuation and repatriation of wounded officers in Haiti

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13— Kenya and the Dominican Republic have signed a historic agreement to facilitate the evacuation and repatriation of wounded Kenyan personnel deployed in Haiti under the United Nations-backed Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM).

The agreement, which also covers the dignified handling of remains and logistical access through Dominican territory, was signed during the first-ever political consultations between the two countries.

The pact was formalized during an official visit to Santo Domingo by Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, D Musalia Mudavadi, who led a high-level delegation for bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez of the Dominican Republic.

Mudavadi stated that the MoU is a testament to the commitment by the Kenya Government to supporting the MSS Mission while taking necessary steps, including establishing evacuation protocols, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Kenya’s personnel in Haiti.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Dominican Republic in the MSS Mission, which highlights the importance and value of nations coming together to achieve sustainable peace in the region for the greater good of humanity,” he said.

Minister Álvarez thanked Kenya for its solidarity with Haiti and its leadership role in the MSSM.

He noted that the agreement represents a genuine commitment to those who risk their lives to achieve a safer future for Haiti and the region.

“We are deeply satisfied to have provided medical care to about 20 MSS members offering them the respectful, dignified and compassionate care they deserve for their exemplary courage and sacrifice in support of a brotherly nation and regional security,”‘ he said.

The discussions, held at the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, touched on wide-ranging areas of mutual interest, including trade, cultural exchange, security, and regional cooperation in the context of the MSSM’s operations in Haiti.

Kenya is leading the UN-mandated MSSM, which was established under Security Council Resolution 2699 on October 2, 2023.

Both leaders acknowledged the growing insecurity in Haiti and its spillover effects on neighboring nations, including the Dominican Republic.

They reiterated the responsibility of the international community to restore peace and stability in the region.

He emphasized that the mission is a vital pillar in efforts to restore law and order in the troubled Caribbean nation.

The two leaders also raised concerns over the continued lack of adequate equipment and logistical support for MSSM personnel.

They urged the international community to honor and increase their pledges to enable the mission to operate at full capacity.

“Their Excellencies noted that the transformation of the MSSM into a hybrid mission currently under consideration before the UN Security Council, is necessary and urgent,” Mudavadi’s office said.

In a further step toward deepening bilateral ties, Kenya and the Dominican Republic also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Diplomatic Training, paving the way for institutional collaboration between the Dominican Republic’s Institute of Higher Education in Diplomatic and Consular Training and Kenya’s Foreign Service Academy.

The two countries also expressed interest in opening embassies in each other’s capitals—Nairobi and Santo Domingo—to enhance diplomatic engagement.

The Kenyan delegation included Ambassador Dr. Monica Juma (National Security Advisor), Everlyne Mwenda Karisa (Ambassador-designate to the Dominican Republic), Mercy Odongo (Deputy Chief of Staff to the Prime Cabinet Secretary), and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

On the Dominican side, Deputy Ministers Francisco Caraballo, Rubén Silié, Hugo Fco. Rivera, and Opinio Diaz participated, alongside senior advisors and security officials.