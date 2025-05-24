Kenya and Brazil Form Parliamentary Friendship Group to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, May 18 – Kenya and Brazil have agreed to establish a Kenya–Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group as part of a renewed effort to strengthen parliamentary, diplomatic, agricultural, and economic ties between the two nations.

The development follows high-level discussions between lawmakers from both countries on the sidelines of the 2nd Brazil–Africa Dialogue on Food Security, Hunger, and Rural Development, held in Brasília.

Led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, the Kenyan delegation held extensive talks with Brazilian counterparts, underscoring the need for sustained parliamentary diplomacy to advance shared development goals—particularly in food security, agricultural innovation, and rural transformation.

“In the spirit of South–South cooperation, our parliaments must lead in shaping policies that address urgent challenges such as hunger and underdevelopment,” said Speaker Wetang’ula. “This partnership will help us build resilient food systems and create opportunities for knowledge exchange and legislative collaboration.”

Wetang’ula was accompanied by Nominated MP Sabina Chege and Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda.

One of the key outcomes of the bilateral meeting was Brazil’s pledge to support the unconditional transfer of agricultural technology and innovations to African countries, starting with Kenya. This initiative is expected to enhance productivity, modernize farming practices, and empower smallholder farmers—who form the backbone of the continent’s food systems.

“We look forward to a future where our countries learn from each other’s experiences and build strong legislative frameworks that advance our people’s well-being,” Wetang’ula added. “I extend an invitation to your Members of Parliament to visit Kenya later this year to engage with their counterparts and explore possible areas of cooperation.”

Drawing on his experience as a former Foreign Affairs Minister under the late President Mwai Kibaki, Wetang’ula recalled Africa’s long-standing recognition of Brazil as a strategic partner, citing previous diplomatic efforts to adopt Brazil as one of the continent’s key partners for development cooperation.

In a separate engagement, the Brazilian Chambers of Commerce, led by its Chairperson Mr. Paul Pan, pledged to expand trade and foster stronger business relations between the two countries’ private sectors. The talks aimed to align parliamentary engagement with broader economic diplomacy to attract investment in agribusiness, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Hugo Motta, who represented the Speaker of Brazil’s Lower House, reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties with Kenya, noting that parliaments play a critical role in creating enabling legislative environments.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege stressed the importance of people-centred diplomacy, saying deeper collaboration between legislatures could accelerate sustainable development and bridge gaps in agricultural research, youth empowerment, and food sovereignty.

Echoing this sentiment, MP Zaheer Jhanda praised Brazil’s agricultural transformation and expressed optimism that Kenya could adopt similar models in mechanisation, irrigation, and value addition.

“Brazil is a global leader in food production. By tapping into their innovations, Kenyan farmers stand to benefit immensely,” he noted.

The Kenya–Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group is expected to serve as a platform for joint initiatives, capacity-building programmes, and policy harmonisation, ushering in a new era of cooperation rooted in mutual respect and shared development aspirations.