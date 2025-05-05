KEMSA Bags Dual National Awards for Excellence in Occupational Safety and Health – 2025

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has received national recognition after winning two top honours for exemplary Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) practices within the public sector.

In a competitive evaluation involving 56 public institutions across the country, KEMSA’s Embakasi National Supply Chain Centre emerged top in the newly introduced ‘Public Sector OSH Challenge – Occupational Safety & Health Practices and Standards’ category. The Kisumu Regional Distribution Centre also secured third place, underscoring the Authority’s firm commitment to workplace safety and employee wellbeing.

The accolades were awarded following a rigorous, unannounced inspection conducted in 2025 by the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS), under the Ministry of Labour.

KEMSA’s OSH Officer, Caroline Nyamai, received the awards on behalf of the Authority during an official ceremony held in Nanyuki and presided over by Laikipia County Governor H.E. Joshua Irungu. The event coincided with the global observance of World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Commenting on the awards, KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Waqo Ejersa said the recognition affirms the Authority’s dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards across its operations.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering a safe, compliant, and productive work environment. Our safety systems ensure staff wellbeing while supporting the efficient delivery of essential medical supplies countrywide,” said Dr. Ejersa.

He noted that KEMSA’s focus on occupational health and safety is not just a regulatory requirement, but a core component of its service delivery strategy.

“Safety is a strategic pillar that ensures sustainability, operational resilience, and uninterrupted access to healthcare services for all Kenyans,” he added.