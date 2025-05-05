Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

KEMSA Bags Dual National Awards for Excellence in Occupational Safety and Health – 2025

The accolades were awarded following a rigorous, unannounced inspection conducted in 2025 by the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS), under the Ministry of Labour.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has received national recognition after winning two top honours for exemplary Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) practices within the public sector.

In a competitive evaluation involving 56 public institutions across the country, KEMSA’s Embakasi National Supply Chain Centre emerged top in the newly introduced ‘Public Sector OSH Challenge – Occupational Safety & Health Practices and Standards’ category. The Kisumu Regional Distribution Centre also secured third place, underscoring the Authority’s firm commitment to workplace safety and employee wellbeing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The accolades were awarded following a rigorous, unannounced inspection conducted in 2025 by the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS), under the Ministry of Labour.

KEMSA’s OSH Officer, Caroline Nyamai, received the awards on behalf of the Authority during an official ceremony held in Nanyuki and presided over by Laikipia County Governor H.E. Joshua Irungu. The event coincided with the global observance of World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Commenting on the awards, KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Waqo Ejersa said the recognition affirms the Authority’s dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards across its operations.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering a safe, compliant, and productive work environment. Our safety systems ensure staff wellbeing while supporting the efficient delivery of essential medical supplies countrywide,” said Dr. Ejersa.

He noted that KEMSA’s focus on occupational health and safety is not just a regulatory requirement, but a core component of its service delivery strategy.

“Safety is a strategic pillar that ensures sustainability, operational resilience, and uninterrupted access to healthcare services for all Kenyans,” he added.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

KEMSA Charts Bold Reform Path with 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

A critical review of KEMSA’s current operational and financial status revealed pressing concerns, with indicators showing the need for radical cost-cutting measures and improved...

February 28, 2025

Capital Health

KEMSA Board Charts New Strategic Path to Strengthen Supply Chain and Restore Public Trust

Led by Board Chair Samuel Tunai, the KEMSA leadership convened a strategic meeting to assess the organization’s strengths and weaknesses. The discussions aimed at...

February 19, 2025

Top stories

KEMSA Boosts Mtwapa Hospital with Modern Pharmacy Store, Ending Stockouts

KEMSA renovated the facility, fitting it with racks and a modern cooling system to ensure product safety, as part of its broader social investment...

December 17, 2024

Featured

(VIDEO)Why I Embraced Vasectomy: A Father’s Journey to Empowerment and Family Planning

Meet Richard Kilundo, a 55-year-old Nursing Officer at Lunga Lunga Sub-County Hospital, who chose to undergo a vasectomy to take control of his family’s...

December 16, 2024

Capital Health

Why I Embraced Vasectomy: A Father’s Journey to Empowerment and Family Planning

Richard Kilundo, a 55-year-old nursing officer and father of three, made the deeply personal decision to undergo a vasectomy. Nearing retirement and mindful of...

December 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) How KEMSA’s i-LMIS is transforming medical commodities stock and distribution

Follow us on:https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenyahttps://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/um4AGk Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 98.4 Capital FM93.0 Western Kenya98.5...

December 16, 2024

Capital Health

How KEMSA’s i-LMIS is transforming medical commodities stock and distribution

Developed through support from UNFPA, the system, includes commodity early warning and alert system which prevents stockouts by notifying stakeholders when supplies run low....

December 12, 2024

Top stories

KEMSA’s Reverse Logistics Transform Malaria Net Distribution Across Kenya

As part of a campaign targeting 10.9 million LLINs funded by the Global Fund, KEMSA undertook reverse logistics to address shifting demand and ensure...

December 6, 2024