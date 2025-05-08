Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF officers engage communities in Laikipia

KDF said the move is part of the continued efforts to strengthen civil-military relations and support community development.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8—The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers on Wednesday conducted a Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) at Laikipia’s Githima Centre, approximately 12 kilometres southwest of Ngoisusu Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the North Rift.

The soldiers, drawn from 20 Battery, 55 Artillery Battalion, engaged residents in a series of humanitarian and recreational initiatives aimed at fostering goodwill and enhancing security cooperation with the local population.

“The activities included the distribution of clean water, provision of medical services and food supplies, and a friendly football match between the troops and the local Githima FC football team,” KDF said.

During the engagement, the KDF personnel encouraged the youth to actively participate in sports and community initiatives and take a leading role in advocating for sustainable peace and development in the region.

Local leaders and residents warmly welcomed the support and expressed their gratitude for the assistance offered.

They maintained their commitment to working closely with security agencies in combating insecurity and promoting lasting peace, particularly in areas previously affected by banditry.

KDF noted that the event reflects a commitment to Operation Maliza Uhalifu, which continues to prioritize the protection of civilians and the restoration of peace in the North Rift and sorrounding regions through both security operations and community-centred engagements

