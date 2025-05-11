KDF assesses Operation Maliza Ujangili in Wajir

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Eastern Command, Major General Luka Kutto, recently visited Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops operating in Wajir County.

The visit was part of his ongoing tour to engage personnel, assess operational readiness, and identify challenges on the ground.

In a statement issued Saturday, the KDF said the visit aimed to interact with the troops, assess the operational readiness of Forward Operating Bases (FOBs), and understand the challenges facing personnel.

Maj. Gen. Kutto visited the Upper Eastern Sector, where he was briefed on the progress of Operation Ondoa Jangili II and the achievements of the Multi-Agency (MA) team by the Commanding Officer of the 23 Mechanised Infantry Battalion and other Multi-Agency Commanders.

“He held a baraza at Moyale Odds Camp, commending the soldiers for their dedication, resilience, and commitment to peace and security, while urging them to remain vigilant and perform their duties professionally,” KDF said.

Curbing illicit trade

Later, accompanied by the Commanding Officer of 23 MIB, Maj. Gen. Kutto took part in a two-day workshop at Koket focused on enhancing regional security, combating wildlife crime, and curbing illicit trade.

He also visited Sector Central, which includes the Konton, Gherille, and Diff FOBs; Sector South, covering Dadajibula, Liboi, Jaradam, and Hamey FOBs; and Sector North, which includes Elwak, Damasa, Omar Jillo, and Mandera FOBs.

During his visits, he emphasized the critical importance of maintaining a strong security mindset among the troops, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive in all circumstances.

“He highlighted the need for constant situational awareness, stressing that understanding and anticipating potential threats is essential to effective defence operations,” the KDF noted.

By staying alert and informed, Maj. Gen. Kutto said the troops would be better equipped to respond swiftly to emerging challenges and prevent any breaches.

He further reminded them of their vital role in protecting the nation’s territorial integrity, reinforcing that their commitment and discipline are the backbone of national stability and sovereignty.

Maj. Gen. Kutto encouraged the soldiers to uphold their duty with pride, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to national security.