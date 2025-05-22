Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua petitions AUC over Tanzania’s ‘deteriorating rule of law’

Karua cited the torture of activist Boniface Mwangi and missing Ugandan rights defender Agather Atuha.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has petitioned the African Union Commission (AUC) over Tanzania’s ‘deteriorating rule of law.’

In the letter also copied to the East African Community Karua cited the torture of activist Boniface Mwangi and missing Ugandan rights defender Agather Atuha.

“The detention of Mr Mwangi and Ms Atuhire was preceded by the deportation of six other international Trial Observers who included a former Chief Justice, former Minister of Justice and a member of the Law Society of Kenya Council who had arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Aurport on the same mission,” she stated.

