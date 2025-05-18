Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua, 2 others blocked from entering Tanzania

According to Karua, no reason has been given on their detention and an immigration official at the airport referred her passport to the supervisor. 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua says she has been denied entry into Tanzania.

Karua who together with two of her collegues were guests of the East Africa Law Society were detained at the Mwalimu Nyerere International Airport, awaiting deportation.

“I arrived at Daresalaam Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International airport at nine am , and immigration referred my passport to the supervisor who has kept me waiting for an hour as she consults her superiors,” Karua stated.

The said supervisor kept her waiting for an hour as she “consulted her superiors”, who later denied her entry to Tanzania. 

“I am concerned that as a citizen of @jumuiya my access within @jumuiya country appears inexplicably restricted,” Karua added. 

They were to attend court in a case involving Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

The Chadema party chairman was on April 10 charged with treason after his arrest at a public rally where he called for electoral reforms. 

Karua has since led a pan-african rights lobby group seeking the release of Lissu and the dropping of the politically motivated charges against him. 

Karua, Ngugi and Kimani were set to observe a hearing related to the case against Lissu, scheduled for Monday, May 19, at the Kisutu courts.

