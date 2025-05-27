Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kajiado West MP Sunkuyia arrested for KCSE certificate forgery

The MP was picked up from his Nairobi home and taken to Integrity Centre pending arraignment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Kajiado West Member of Parliament George Sunkuyia has been arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives for forgery of his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.

This is the latest such arrest to be made in connection with forged documents.

Officials say Kenya is dealing with an alarming increase in academic and professional certificate forgeries in the public sector, resulting in urgent calls for systemic reform and increased vigilance.

This disturbing trend was revealed at the 2025 Ethics and Integrity Conference in Nairobi, where top government and anti-corruption officials warned of the far-reaching consequences if the problem is not addressed quickly.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei warned that certificate forgery is a serious breach that jeopardizes Kenya’s institutions’ core values of integrity, competence, and meritocracy.

“This vice strikes at the heart of competence and integrity in our institutions,” Koskei said. “We must confront it decisively to safeguard our national objectives.”

EACC said since 2022, the commission has investigated 549 cases of forged academic and professional credentials.

Of these, 85 files have been forwarded for prosecution, resulting in 13 convictions and 7 acquittals.

EACC said it is also pursuing recovery of salaries and benefits obtained fraudulently by individuals who gained employment using fake documents.

A verification exercise conducted across 91 public institutions has so far unearthed 1,208 forged certificates from a sample of 53,000 cases submitted to the Kenya National Resources Region Council.

The investigation continues, but early findings show the most egregious fraud is concentrated in state corporations and senior government agencies, which account for approximately 70% of the reported forgeries, followed by public universities with 116 cases.

