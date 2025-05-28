Connect with us

Africa

Kahariri roots for the integration of African militaries to tackle global threats

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 — Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, has called for the integration of African militaries to enhance joint and multilateral security cooperation in a bid to secure the continent and counter the growing complexity of regional and global threats.

Speaking during the opening session of the 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Conference (ACHOD) in Nairobi, General Kahariri emphasized the urgency of harmonizing efforts in intelligence sharing, standardization of military operations, and resource mobilization to effectively secure Africa’s future.

He underscored the need for a unified continental approach to security, noting that no single nation can effectively tackle the evolving threats facing Africa.

“While African countries have made efforts to develop their individual militaries, more needs to be done to integrate African forces for effective joint, bilateral, and multilateral security cooperation to secure the continent at large,” he said during the conference, which brings together a total of 38 partner and allied nations.

General Kahariri noted that ACHOD has “come to represent far more than a conference.”

“It is a strategic forum that enables us to align our thinking, strengthen collective protection, and reinforce the unity that underpins continental security.”

He pointed out that African militaries are contending with both traditional and emerging non-traditional threats — including terrorism, cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, and maritime insecurity — all exacerbated by the proliferation of advanced technology and climate change.

These developments, Kahariri warned, are emboldening non-state actors who are employing increasingly sophisticated tactics to destabilize governments and expand conflict zones.

“The prevailing security environment and easy access to sophisticated weaponry have emboldened non-state actors who actively challenge government forces through the application of asymmetric strategies and tactics,” he said.

“This has led to protracted conflicts, making our region — and the globe at large — more insecure.”

To achieve true interoperability, Kahariri proposed key areas for collective focus, including the development of intelligence-sharing frameworks, the standardization of training equipment and operational doctrines, and the mobilization of shared resources to bridge capability gaps.

Additionally, the CDF called for the formulation of comprehensive strategies to counter cyber threats, disinformation, and other emerging challenges.

General Kahariri said the theme of this year’s conference — “Strengthening African Security: Sustaining Unity of Effort” — reflects the realities facing African nations and underscores the need for structural enablers of strong defense forces.

These enablers include technological advancement, professional human capital, institutional partnerships, and strong civil-military relations.

“The aspirations of our peoples challenge us to evolve — to integrate more effectively across government institutions and between states and regions,” he said. “Our militaries must remain guardians of territorial integrity, stability, dignity, and the progress of our nations.”

Kenya, as co-host of the conference, reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement beyond the forum, aiming to deepen strategic partnerships and foster long-lasting innovations in security cooperation.

General Kahariri urged African military leaders to seize the momentum of ACHOD 2025 to fortify defense cooperation and elevate the role of armed forces in advancing peace, resilience, and prosperity across the continent.

