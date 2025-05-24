Kabogo launches digital hub to empower youth in Eldama Ravine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELDAMA RAVINE, Baringo County May 24 – ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo on Saturday launched a new Centre of Excellence ICT Hub in Ravine Town, Baringo County, aimed at equipping youth with digital skills and access to online opportunities.

The hub, developed under the Jitume program by Konza Technopolis in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT, is part of a broader initiative to bridge the digital divide and create pathways to employment in the global digital economy.

“This is a bold step forward in our mission to empower youth through digital access, skills, and opportunity,” said Kabogo during the launch. “We are building a future where every young person, regardless of location, can thrive in the digital age.”

The facility will offer free access to digital infrastructure, online training, and remote work opportunities, targeting young people in Eldama Ravine and surrounding areas.

Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma, local leaders, and development partners joined the CS at the launch, reaffirming support for youth-driven innovation and employment.

“To the youth of Eldama Ravine — Jitume! The digital world is yours to conquer,” Kabogo said.