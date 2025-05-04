Connect with us

Junet Mocks New Opposition Alliance as ‘Directionless Roadshow’

Junet took a subtle jab at the opposition’s lack of policy proposals, questioning why Kenyans should trust a group that has no solid plan to develop the nation.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya, May 4 – National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has taken a swipe at the opposition’s newly flagged alliance, dismissing it as a noisy caravan without a compass.

Speaking during an interdenominational service in Migori County attended by President William Ruto, Junet asserted it has no plan mocking the opposition’s rallying cry, “Ruto Must Go,” likening it to a recycled slogan that’s lost all punch.

“That slogan doesn’t need launching. Just grab a mic in Nairobi and shout it. It’s been around since I was in primary school‘Moi Must Go,’ then ‘Uhuru Must Go’… and guess what? They all finished their terms,” Junet rhetorted.

Junet also took a subtle jab at the opposition’s lack of policy proposals, questioning why Kenyans should trust a group that has no solid plan to develop the nation.

“You’re forming alliances with no agenda for mama mboga or boda bodas, and your big idea is to shout someone out of office? That’s not politics,”he remarked.

The Suna East MP made it clear he’s standing firmly with President Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza-ODM cooperation pact, warning ODM colleagues who stray off-message to stop playing politics of provocation.

“Some of our people in ODM think politics is about who shouts the loudest. Let me remind them we signed 10 agreements to bring Kenyans together. That’s the script I’m reading from. It seems they have their own MOU,”noted Junet.

Junet reaffirmed the value of multiparty democracy, noting that every party has its strongholds and should work within the bounds of mutual respect.

“We know where we stand and where we are going. Let’s stay united. Kenya belongs to all of us whether you’re in government or opposition, do your job, and do it with dignity,” he said.

This coming days after Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i officially declared his intention to run for the presidency in the 2027 General Election during a homecoming event at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

The political jabs by Junetcome just days after former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made a high-profile return to the political arena, formally launching his 2027 presidential bid during a packed rally at Gusii Stadium on Friday.

During the event, the opposition supporters chanted ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans as they endorsed Matiangi’s 2027 presidential bid.

