NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi has been found in a Kiambu coffee plantation after Sunday’s abduction.

According to his family, he appeared brutally tortured and has been rushed to hospital.

He was reportedly abducted by unknown individuals outside a church in Mugutha, Kiambu County on Sunday, and his wife, Ann Koimburi, was injured during the scuffle.