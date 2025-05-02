JKIA Detectives Arrest Woman With 1.3kg of Cocaine En Route to India

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – Anti-Narcotics detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have arrested a 25-year-old woman attempting to smuggle cocaine to India.

The suspect, identified as Caroline Wanjiku Mwangi, was intercepted on Friday as she prepared to board a flight to Goa. During a routine security check, detectives flagged her luggage for inspection, leading to the discovery of two suspicious smaller bags hidden inside.

Upon opening the bags, officers found a white powdery substance tightly wrapped in yellow cellotape. A spot test confirmed the substance to be cocaine, weighing approximately 1.3 kilograms.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said: “The powdery substance was neatly packed and wrapped in yellow cellotape, definitely not your average souvenir. A spot test confirmed the officers’ suspicions.”

Wanjiku is currently in custody at the JKIA Police Station, undergoing processing as she awaits arraignment in court. The narcotics have been secured as exhibits and are being held as part of ongoing investigations.

Authorities have warned that enhanced surveillance measures at the airport will continue as part of efforts to curb international drug trafficking.