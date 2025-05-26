Japan flight made emergency landing after man tried opening door

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Japanese plane headed from Tokyo to Texas had to make an emergency landing after a passenger tried to open one of its doors during the flight.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) Flight 114 was diverted to Seattle hours after taking off on Saturday “due to an unruly passenger”, the airline said.

Port of Seattle police told media they had been notified of a man who “attempted to open exit doors during the flight”.

The man, who was not identified, was “having a medical crisis” and had to be restrained by other passengers and flight crew, police said.

He was later taken to a hospital. It is unclear if he will face any charges.

“The safety of our passengers and crew are our top priority and we applaud the efforts of local law enforcement for their support,” ANA said in a statement.

While the plane was waiting on the tarmac of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a second person was removed from the flight for “unruly behaviour”, authorities said.

Flight data shows that the plane made it to its destination, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, on Saturday around 12:40 local time (17:40 GMT) – four hours after its scheduled arrival time.

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents.

In April, a Jetstar flight from Bali, Indonesia was forced to turn around during its journey to Melbourne, Australia, after a passenger similarly tried to open a plane door in the air.

Last November, a man who tried to open the plane door during an American Airlines flight was restrained and tied up by fellow passengers with duct tape.

And in November 2023, nine passengers of an Asiana Airlines flight were sent to hospital with breathing difficulties after a man successfully opened the aircraft’s emergency exit door prior to it landing at a South Korean airport.