Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi

NATIONAL NEWS

Itumbi slams Gachagua for attacking musicians over Kindiki meeting

The former DP allegedly urged Kenyans to boycott artists who recently met with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 -The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, has lashed out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over what he termed a “disgraceful and dangerous” attack on Kenyan musicians.

In a strongly worded statement, Itumbi accused Gachagua of attempting to weaponize the arts for political vendettas after the former DP allegedly urged Kenyans to boycott artists who recently met with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The meeting, which focused on uplifting the creative sector, sparked backlash from Gachagua, who claimed the musicians had aligned with rival political forces.

Itumbi condemned Gachagua’s comments as “tyrannical” and “dictatorial,” warning that such utterances threaten the unity and freedom of expression enshrined in Kenya’s democracy.

“Let us be clear: Kenyan musicians are not your personal choir, Mr. Gachagua. You do not own their voices, their choices, or their convictions,” said Itumbi.

“If you want to reinvent yourself as a dictator-in-waiting, that is your political burden. But you will not–you shall not-use artists as the soundtrack to your spiral into authoritarianism.”

According to Itumbi, Gachagua’s call for musicians to be unfollowed and denied event bookings based on their political associations is not only economically reckless but also spiritually dishonest.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, the creative sector has a dedicated State Department, structured policy backing, and government programmes designed to secure artists’ rights, amplify their earnings, and anchor the creative economy in national development,” Itumbi stated.

He reminded Gachagua of his past remarks: “When people cannot speak, let them sing.” “Now that the songs don’t flatter you, you reach for the mute button? That’s not leadership. That’s hypocrisy—loud, proud, and unmasked,” he added.

Directly addressing musicians, Itumbi urged them not to bow to political pressure. “Your gift is your power, and your platform is your purpose,” he said.

He further called on promoters and event organizers to reject political blackmail and stand in solidarity with artists.

“You can rant. You can shout. But you cannot erase an industry simply because it refuses to clap for you,” he told Gachagua. “You don’t get to blacklist talent because it doesn’t worship at your altar.”

The response comes after Gachagua accused the musicians of betraying the Mount Kenya community and calling for a total boycott of their work.

Speaking during a public event in Murang’a, Gachagua claimed the artists’ visit to Kindiki’s Karen residence on March 23 angered local elders, who have now demanded that the musicians issue a formal apology or face a sweeping economic and social boycott.

The musicians mentioned include some of the most prominent names in the Kikuyu music scene—Samidoh Muchoki, Karangu Muraya, Ben Githae, Jose Gatutura, DJ Fatxo, Sammy Irungu, Martin Wajanet, and Ngaruiya Junior.

Gachagua alleged that each artist was paid KSh50,000 to attend the meeting, accusing them of placing personal gain above the interests of the community.

“They were given KSh50,000 each. These are the same people who continue to frustrate our region, yet our artists go sit with them. If they don’t apologize to the community, we must unfollow them and stop supporting their music,” he said.

He urged entertainment venues to stop booking performances by the musicians and called on fans to boycott their songs and social media pages.

“The elders have resolved that we stop listening to their music. Clubs that host them should be avoided, and their followers on social media should unfollow them until they apologise,” Gachagua added.

In response, Deputy President Kindiki defended the meeting, saying the artists had come to seek government support in dismantling exploitative cartels in the creative industry and ensuring fair compensation for their work.

“Musicians and others in the creative space are seeking government intervention to ensure exploitative cartels are removed and their talent is more rewarding,” Kindiki stated.

He also condemned political figures who have historically misused artists for personal praise or to produce divisive music in exchange for token payments.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt streamlining compensation for human-wildlife conflict

The President said Kenyans will no longer wait for up to eight years to be compensated under the revised scheme.

13 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I am very proud to have a Deputy President who understands govt – Ruto

President Ruto expressed his gratitude to the people of Meru for 'giving' him a deputy he described as focused, respectful, and committed to national...

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt releases first batch of 200,000 bags of maize from National Strategic Grain Reserve

According to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, this intervention underscores the State’s commitment to food security and price stability.

38 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) I now have a competent Deputy President – Ruto

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale inaugurates Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel to guide UHC reforms

The Panel was established through Gazette Notice No. 5044 of 23rd April 2025.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya vows to continue serving his people despite court directive

Natembeya was six days ago charged with two counts of conflict of interest and one count of unlawful acquisition of public property.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA scoops 5 awards at Mt Kenya ASK Branch Show

NACADA clinched First Prize in two major categories: Best Regulatory Authority and Corporation Stand and Best Government Social Functions Stand.

3 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Kenya Launches Major Eastern Black Rhino Relocation to Expand Habitat

May 26 – Kenya has launched an ambitious initiative to expand the habitat for the critically endangered eastern black rhino. The translocation of 21...

4 hours ago