Itumbi Slams Arrest of Filmmakers, Calls for Creative Freedom

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects Dennis Itumbi has strongly condemned the recent arrest of four Kenyan filmmakers, terming it an unjustified crackdown on artistic expression.

The four creatives Nicholas Wambugu Gichuki, Brian Adagala, Mark Denver Karubiu, and Christopher Wamae were arrested Friday night at their Karen studio under unclear circumstances.

They were later released on free bond Saturday morning from Pangani Police Station, but their equipment and data storage devices remain in police custody.

Police had booked them on allegations of “false publication,” though no formal charges have been filed.

In a statement posted on X ,Itumbi criticized the arrests, describing them as both “unnecessary” and a violation of creative rights.

“It is unnecessary to arrest filmmakers merely for making a film,” he said.

Itumbi emphasized the importance of safeguarding artistic space and urged creatives to continue telling their stories without fear or censorship.

He also challenged the industry to offer counter-narratives, particularly around sensitive historical or political themes.

“There is an alternative story on the violence and political planning that unleashed the storming of Bunge and invading the armory at the Mausoleum. Make an alternative documentary; tell the other story. The BBC told their story. Let them be,” he urged.

According to their legal team, the four were held separately at Pangani and Muthaiga police stations, and despite their release, their confiscated filming devices have not yet been returned.

The incident has sparked concern within the creative industry over growing pressure on filmmakers, with calls for authorities to respect freedom of expression and due process.

The Kenya Film and Television Professionals Association (KFPTA) has sharply condemned the arrest of four young Kenyan filmmakers, calling it a blatant attack on creative freedom and the right to free expression.

In a strongly worded statement, KFPTA demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the filmmakers, who were arrested by police following the release of a documentary that scrutinizes the deadly anti-tax protests of June 25, 2024.

“We have been granted access to visit them tomorrow morning (Saturday), and we will provide further updates regarding their condition and the circumstances of their arrest,” Onyango stated.

Police are reportedly preparing to charge the four with offenses related to publishing false information and cyberbullying a move that the association says threatens to criminalize artistic expression.

Onyango demanded full transparency regarding the charges and the conditions under which the filmmakers are being held. He also pledged that the association would offer legal and institutional support to the detainees.

“We stand in full solidarity with our arrested colleagues, their families, and the broader creative community.The criminalisation of filmmakers for their work is unacceptable. We urge the public and our fellow creatives to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive as we pursue justice,”he said.