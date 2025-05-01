Connect with us

Police were forced to back down from a proposed ban on displaying images of children killed in Gaza at a Tel Aviv protest last month

World

Israeli reservists speak out against Gaza war as pressure on Netanyahu grows

For many, the January ceasefire and subsequent return of more than 30 hostages raised hopes that the war might soon end.

Published

Israel’s war in Gaza grinds on, but opposition is growing.

In recent weeks, thousands of Israeli reservists – from all branches of the military – have signed letters demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government stop the fighting and concentrate instead on reaching a deal to bring back the remaining 59 hostages being held by Hamas.

Eighteen months ago, few Israelis doubted the war’s logic: to defeat Hamas and return the hostages.

But after Israel broke the ceasefire and returned to war in mid-March, those hopes were dashed.

“We came to the conclusion that Israel is going to a very bad place,” Danny Yatom, a former head of the spy agency Mossad told me.

“We understand that what mainly bothers Netanyahu is his own interests. And in the list of priorities, his interests and the interests of having the government stable are the first ones, and not the hostages.”

Many of those signing recent letters are, like Yatom, long time critics of the prime minister. Some were involved in the anti-government protests that preceded the outbreak of war on 7 October 2023 following Hamas’s attack on Israel.

But Yatom says that’s not why he decided to speak out.

“I signed my name and I am participating in the demonstrations not because of any political reason, but because of a national reason,” he said.

“I am highly concerned that my country is going to lose its way.”

