Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Inyangala emphasized that the UoN Coucil neither consulted nor informed the ministry of any such process and described the appointments as “purported,” signaling that they hold no legal standing./FILE.

EDUCATION

Inyangala denies knowledge of Council meeting that ratified UoN appointments

Inyangala denied knowledged of any University Council meeting convened to deliberate or approve the appointments of Prof Bitange Ndemo as Vice Chancellor and Prof Francis Mulaa as acting Vice-Chancellor in Ndemo’s absence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr Beatrice Muganda Inyangala has accused University of Nairobi Council Chairperson Prof Amukowa Anangwe of usurping the powers of the university’s governing body by issuing unauthorized appointment letters for key leadership positions.

In a damning statement released Friday, the PS denied knowledged of any University Council meeting convened to deliberate or approve the appointments of Prof Bitange Ndemo as Vice Chancellor and Prof Francis Mulaa as acting Vice-Chancellor in Ndemo’s absence and substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Principal Secretary, State Department for Higher Education sits on the University of Nairobi Council. We can therefore firmly confirm that no Council meeting [was] ever convened to discuss and make decisions on appointments at the University of Nairobi,” Inyangala asserted.

The PS said the actions of Prof Anangwe were not only irregular but amounted to a blatant takeover of powers reserved for the full Council and a violation of the Universities Act, 2012.

MoE vows unspecified action against UoN Council Chair over VC appointment

The Ministry pointed out that under Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Act, a Council makes appointments to top positions at public universities in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary and through a competitive process overseen by the Public Service Commission.

Inyangala emphasized that the UoN Coucil neither consulted nor informed the ministry of any such process and described the appointments as “purported,” signaling that they hold no legal standing.

“These egregious violations of the law shall not be condoned and will form the basis for appropriate action in due course,” she added, suggesting follow up action.

The Ministry reaffirmed the status of the current acting leadership, led by Prof. Jesang Hutchinson as Vice-Chancellor, and urged adherence to legal and governance frameworks in managing public universities.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

MoE vows unspecified action against UoN Council Chair over VC appointment

Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr Beatrice Inyangala condemned Prof Anangwe’s move in a statement on Friday, hours after Kenya's Amabbador to Belgium, Prof Bitange...

13 minutes ago

Top stories

Bitange Ndemo Turns Down University of Nairobi VC Appointment Citing Irregularities

The University Council had earlier confirmed Prof. Ndemo as the substantive VC, set to succeed Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson once his...

6 hours ago

EDUCATION

UoN names newly appointed DVC as Acting VC pending Ndemo’s assumption

According to an official memo signed by Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, Chair of the University Council, Prof. Mulaa will serve in the acting capacity for...

1 day ago

EDUCATION

MoE targets UoN Council in fresh purge amid governance concerns

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba revoked the appointments of Sally Ngeringwony Toroitich, Ahmed Sheikh Abdullahi, Dr Parmain Ole Narikae and Carren Kerubo Omwenga.

April 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

UON student arrested during University Funding model protests acquitted

The fourth-year student Bernard Wangila was set free due to a lack of evidence

April 3, 2025

EDUCATION

PSC declares race to hire substative UoN Vice Chancellor

In October 2024, the University Council, announced the termination of Kiama’s appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi and named Prof. Margaret Hutchinson as...

January 21, 2025

EDUCATION

Ogamba ejects UoN Council member amid stalemate over EACC dossier

No explanation was provided for the revocation, adding to the ongoing controversies surrounding the leadership of the council and the university.

December 15, 2024

County News

Wandayi protests alleged plot to shut down UoN’s Kisumu Campus

He said the management of the University must rescind the decision noting a number of students have passed through the Campus successfully.

June 22, 2024